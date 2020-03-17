Local Auto Racing (Update): Williams Grove, Lincoln, Port Royal speedways cancel weekend races amid coronavirus concerns

Three central Pennsylvania dirt tracks are closed for at least a week.

Following Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's announcement Monday asking all nonessential businesses close for two weeks amid growing concerns about the spreading coronavirus, Williams Grove Speedway, Lincoln Speedway and Port Royal Speedway announced Tuesday afternoon they will not hold races for at least a week.

Port Royal, located outside Mifflintown, was the first to announce race cancellations shortly after noon. The track's intent is "to return to racing" April 4.

Williams Grove, located in Mechanicsburg, and Lincoln Speedway, located in Abbottstown, followed suit within hours and said only that this weekend's races are cancelled. They did not immediately say they would cancel upcoming weeks.

Wolf requested all nonessential business close for the next two weeks to try and halt the spread of COVID-19. Cumberland County has 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the state's Department of Health, including five new cases as of Tuesday afternoon. Pennsylvania has 96 total cases.

"Williams Grove Speedway will not be racing this Friday, March 20, based on the recommendations of the governor of Pennsylvania," the track's statement read. "The status of future races will be announced."