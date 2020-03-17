Local Auto Racing (Update): Williams Grove, Lincoln, Port Royal speedways cancel weekend races amid coronavirus concerns

Three central Pennsylvania dirt tracks are closed for at least a week.
Following Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's announcement Monday asking all nonessential businesses close for two weeks amid growing concerns about the spreading coronavirus, Williams Grove Speedway, Lincoln Speedway and Port Royal Speedway announced Tuesday afternoon they will not hold races for at least a week.
Port Royal, located outside Mifflintown, was the first to announce race cancellations shortly after noon. The track's intent is "to return to racing" April 4.
Williams Grove, located in Mechanicsburg, and Lincoln Speedway, located in Abbottstown, followed suit within hours and said only that this weekend's races are cancelled. They did not immediately say they would cancel upcoming weeks.
Wolf requested all nonessential business close for the next two weeks to try and halt the spread of COVID-19. Cumberland County has 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the state's Department of Health, including five new cases as of Tuesday afternoon. Pennsylvania has 96 total cases.
"Williams Grove Speedway will not be racing this Friday, March 20, based on the recommendations of the governor of Pennsylvania," the track's statement read. "The status of future races will be announced."
Williams Grove's statement did not provide an estimated return.
Port Royal's statement read, in part: "Promoters from the ULMS Late Model Series and the Short Track Super Series are behind the decision and we will also be working alongside of them to find appropriate dates to make-up [sic] any cancelled racing events.
"The safety of our employees, drivers and fans remains a priority ..."
Lincoln's statement read: "Lincoln Speedway will not be racing this Saturday, March 21." The Hickory Point Mall Car Show scheduled for this weekend was cancelled March 13.
All three tracks said more updates will be made available on their websites and on social media.
While the Hershey Bears and all high school sports were postponed in recent days, with all K-12 schools closed for two weeks following an announcement Friday by Wolf, dirt tracks were among the few sports entertainment options left for fans in central Pennsylvania.
Port Royal, Lincoln and Williams Grove speedways all held races Saturday and Sunday.
