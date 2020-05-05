Local Auto Racing: Tracks still facing in holding pattern waiting to reopen; upcoming World of Outlaws races postponed

The current state of auto racing at Port Royal, Williams Grove and Lincoln speedways are all practically the same.
All are on hold until their respective counties enter the green phase of Gov. Tom Wolf's reopening plan for Pennsylvania as the state attempts to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic.
That includes the popular World of Outlaws sprint car series, which was scheduled to come to central Pennsylvania in a week. Instead, the May 13 race at Lincoln Speedway and two races May 15-16 at Williams Grove Speedway are postponed.
Port Royal released a statement April 23 saying all racing activities for the 2020 season would be suspended until further notice.
“Original plans were to cancel/postpone racing at the speedway for the month of April with the intentions of revisiting possible racing in May,” the statement said.
With no change so far on the restrictions, the decision was made to instead suspend for the season until it was clear that racing could resume when it is safe for all involved.
Lincoln Speedway also posted on Facebook on April 24 that racing would be temporarily suspended until further notice.
A follow up with Justin Snyder at Port Royal confirmed that they have looked into measures to help reopen as soon as the governor allows them to.
“We’ve looked into programs in place from various sponsors where they are providing bulk loads of hand sanitizer, and we’ve looked into the prices of masks to where maybe we could do mask night and give them away at the door.” Snyder said.
For now, the plan is to remain closed and wait for recommendations from the governor.
"I believe ultimately we will get to a place where we can get to racing safely," Snyder said.
Williams Grove and Lincoln Speedway could not be reached for comment at the time of writing. Williams Grove continues to update weekly on the state of closure on their various social media outlets.
