Local Auto Racing: Tracks still facing in holding pattern waiting to reopen; upcoming World of Outlaws races postponed

The current state of auto racing at Port Royal, Williams Grove and Lincoln speedways are all practically the same.

All are on hold until their respective counties enter the green phase of Gov. Tom Wolf's reopening plan for Pennsylvania as the state attempts to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic.

That includes the popular World of Outlaws sprint car series, which was scheduled to come to central Pennsylvania in a week. Instead, the May 13 race at Lincoln Speedway and two races May 15-16 at Williams Grove Speedway are postponed.

Port Royal released a statement April 23 saying all racing activities for the 2020 season would be suspended until further notice.

“Original plans were to cancel/postpone racing at the speedway for the month of April with the intentions of revisiting possible racing in May,” the statement said.

With no change so far on the restrictions, the decision was made to instead suspend for the season until it was clear that racing could resume when it is safe for all involved.