Local Auto Racing: Texan Aaron Reutzel wins Jack Gunn Memorial Dirt Classic Qualifier at Williams Grove

Aaron Reutzel assumed the lead just before the halfway point and held onto it to claim his third career victory at Williams Grove. The Texan picked up the $5,000 victory in the Jack Gunn Memorial Dirt Classic Qualifier.

Californian Gio Scelzi started second on the grid but took the lead from Brian Brown into the first corner. That remained the same until the sixth lap when Reutzel started from fourth but was already trying to take second from Brown into the first and second corner.

Brown rallied back but Reutzel was able to overtake again and keep the position two laps later.

Scelzi entered the back of the field on lap 10 but lost ground to Reutzel on lap 13 after nearly spinning out in turn two. Reutzel closed in and pushed past Scelzi on lap 14.

Reutzel held onto the lead with most of the action now being the fight for third between Kyle Larson and Brown. The pair pushed each other back and forth with Brown maintaining third.

A caution flag with two laps to go was the only break in action. Reutzel crossed the finishing line in first with a 1.514 second lead over Scelzi.