Local Auto Racing: Texan Aaron Reutzel wins Jack Gunn Memorial Dirt Classic Qualifier at Williams Grove

Aaron Reutzel assumed the lead just before the halfway point and held onto it to claim his third career victory at Williams Grove. The Texan picked up the $5,000 victory in the Jack Gunn Memorial Dirt Classic Qualifier.
Californian Gio Scelzi started second on the grid but took the lead from Brian Brown into the first corner. That remained the same until the sixth lap when Reutzel started from fourth but was already trying to take second from Brown into the first and second corner.
Brown rallied back but Reutzel was able to overtake again and keep the position two laps later.
Scelzi entered the back of the field on lap 10 but lost ground to Reutzel on lap 13 after nearly spinning out in turn two. Reutzel closed in and pushed past Scelzi on lap 14.
Reutzel held onto the lead with most of the action now being the fight for third between Kyle Larson and Brown. The pair pushed each other back and forth with Brown maintaining third.
A caution flag with two laps to go was the only break in action. Reutzel crossed the finishing line in first with a 1.514 second lead over Scelzi.
Brown blew his right rear tire on the final lap which sent him down the order with Larson taking third. Paul McMahan and Brent Marks rounded out the top five.
In the 305 sprints, Jaremi Hanson started on pole and kept the lead to win. Ken Duke finished second after starting in eighth. John Walp, Derek Hauck and Dave Brown Jr. finished in the top five.
Williams Grove Speedway
Friday, Sept. 18
410 sprints, 30 laps: 1. 87-Aaron Reutzel [4]; 2. 18-Gio Scelzi [2]; 3. 57-Kyle Larson [5]; 4. 13-Paul McMahan [3]; 5. 5-Brent Marks [11]; 6. 39M-Anthony Macri [14]; 7. 48-Danny Dietrich [17]; 8. 2M-Kerry Madsen [7]; 9. 51-Freddie Rahmer [12]; 10. 5C-Dylan Cisney [10]; 11. 17-Ian Madsen [8]; 12. 26-Cory Eliason [9]; 13. 27S-Adrian Shaffer [19]; 14. 91-Kyle Reinhardt [21]; 15. 24-Rico Abreu [15]; 16. 14-Tony Stewart [18]; 17. 1X-Chad Trout [20]; 18. 24w-Lucas Wolfe [25]; 19. 21M-Brian Montieth [22]; 20. 99-Skylar Gee [16]; 21. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss [13]; 22. 21-Brian Brown [1]; 23. 11-Zeb Wise [6]; 24. 1W-Matt Campbell [23]; 25. 11T-TJ Stutts [24]; 26. 55K-Robbie Kendall [26]
DNQ: Brent Shearer, Troy Fraker, Zach Newlin, Greg Wilson, Brett Michalski, Kyle Moody, Justin Peck
305 sprints, 20 laps: 1. Jaremi Hanson, 2., Ken Duke Jr., 3. John Walp, 4. Derek Hauck, 5. Dave Brown Jr., 6. Larry McVey, 7. Erin Statler, 8. Kassidy Kreitz, 9. Tom Carberry,10. Austin Graby, 11. Dave Grube, 12. Dylan Smith, 13. Landon Price, 14. Jake Frye, 15. Dominic Melair, 16. Reed Thompson, 17. Jared Zionkoaski, 18. Jason Roush, 19. Donovan Knokey, 20. Jake McLain, 21. Devin Adams, 22. John Scarborough, 23. Kirsten Hess, 24. Dustin Young, 25. Garrett Bard, 26. Ian Detweiler
DNQ: Dave Wickham, Todd Lynn, Branson Shue, Ryan Lynn, Mike Melair, Jimmy White, Eric Mathiot, Donald Wise, Fred Arnold, Aaron Jacobus, Kurt Knepper, Kyle Purks, Doug Dodson, Andrew Jacobus, Josh Spicer, Ron Aurand, Ben McCall, Mike McGee
