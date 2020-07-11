Local Auto Racing: Steve Buckwalter wins 410 Sprints at Williams Grove Speedway

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Steve Buckwalter claimed his 11th career speedway win at Williams Grove Friday night winning down to the wire over Kyle Reinhardt.

Buckwalter claimed the early lead with Reinhardt close behind. By the eighth lap they came back upon the rear of the field which Buckwalter was able to navigate well.

With nine laps remaining, Buckwalter found his path blocked letting Reinhardt back in. An attempt to pass at the bottom of the first and second turns ultimately failed with Buckwalter pulling away again. The failure allowed third placed Matt Campbell in to second but he lost ground as he mounted the second turn cushion a lap later.

Buckwalter continued his lead until only a couple of laps were left as traffic allowed Campbell to close back in. Campbell moved to the bottom of turns three and four but fell short with Bucklwalter winning by .223 seconds. Reinhardt ended third with Ryan Smith and Brent Marks following in fourth and fifth.

Anthony Macri took the win in the URC Sprints after a back and forth with Josh Weller which is his first sprint car win at the speedway. Steve Buckwalter finished second with Weller ultimately ending up in third. Tyler Ross and Jason Shultz rounded out the top five.

Williams Grove Speedway Results