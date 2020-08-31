Local Auto Racing: Spencer Bayston lands first win at Lincoln Speedway

Spencer Bayston crossed the line for his first win at Lincoln Speedway Saturday and his third career All Star victory during the Kramer Klash race between the PA Posse and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions.
Bayston took the checkered flag 1.005 seconds ahead of Aaron Reutzel for the Kramer Klash victory, while Brian Montieth held on to third. Tim Wagaman finished fourth and Cory Eliason rounded out the Top 5. Danny Dietrich finished in sixth place.
Lincoln Speedway Results
Saturday, Aug. 29
Gene Latta Ford 410 Sprints
410 Sprint Feature (35 Laps) – 1. 39-Spencer Bayston [1] ($7,300); 2. 87-Aaron Reutzel [6]; 3. 21-Brian Montieth [3]; 4. 5E-Tim Wagaman [7]; 5. 26-Cory Eliason [15]; 6. 48-Danny Dietrich [2]; 7. 1X-Chad Trout [4]; 8. 14-Tony Stewart [12]; 9. 88-Brandon Rahmer [14]; 10. 19-Troy Wagaman Jr [9]; 11. 07-Gerard McIntyre [17]; 12. 13-Paul McMahan [16]; 13. 39-Justin Peck [19]; 14. 19m-Landon Myers [11]; 15. 99-Skylar Gee [20]; 16. 9-James McFadden [8]; 17. W20-Greg Wilson [22]; 18. 11-Zeb Wise [13]; 19. 5-Brent Marks [18] DNF; 20. 51-Freddie Rahmer [DNF]; 21. 75-Chase Dietz [26]; 22. 16-Matt Campbell [24]; 23. 99-Kyle Moody [23]; 24. 17-Josh Baughman [10]; 25.87-Alan Krimes [25]; 26. 2w-Glenndon Forsythe 21]
Gene Latta Central PA Legends
Central PA Legends Feature (20 laps) 1. 10-Jeremy Ott; 2. 53-Bill Diehl; 3. 51-Travis McClelland; 4. 94D-Alex Schmeidel; 5. 30K-Seth Kearchner; 6. 70-Mike Racine; 7. 19-Travis Perry; 8. 77A-Aaron Updegraff; 9. 18-Chris Transeau; 10. 24-Justin Cunningham; 11. 14W-Stephen Wurtzer; 12. 41-Chuck Dell; 13. 34-Dan Harrison; 14. 18J-Jorgie Sweger; 15. 6-Sean Dawson; 16. 43L-Ron Little Jr; 17. 27-Logan Carbaugh; 18. 25-Eric Hurst; 19. 31-Lincoln Kearchner; 20. 90-Scott Spidle (DNF); 21. 43-Brandon Reiblich (DNF; 22. 3M-Chris McKinney (DNF); 23. 30-Alex Robinson (DNF); 24. 91-Benjamin Goldsmith (DNF)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!