Local Auto Racing: Shane Stewart wins first round of Summer Nationals at Williams Grove

Shane Stewart was first to the checkered flag, winning the Summer Nationals for the World of Outlaws at Williams Grove on Friday night.

Stewart started on the front row alongside Anthony Macri and immediately ran into a red flag on the second lap.

Daryn Pittman and Donny Schatz tussled for position behind on the restart but were unable to close the distance on Stewart and Macri.

Stewart held the lead until he closed in on the rear of the field after completing 10 laps which allowed Macri and Pittman to get close but before any real fight occurred, a caution flag was waved after 12 laps.

Upon restart, Macri tried to pull past Stewart on the first corner but the leader was able to fend him off. Schatz also reclaimed third from Pittman until a yellow flag was waved with nine to go.

With the green flag, Schatz and Macri battled back and forth for second which Schatz ultimately claimed. Stewart was 1.599 seconds ahead of Schatz as he crossed the line just before he met the rear of the field once again.

Macri took third with Pittman and Brock Zearfoss rounding out the top five.

Williams Grove Speedway Results