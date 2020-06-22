Local Auto Racing: Return to racing at Williams Grove rained out

×
Williams Grove Speedway was supposed to see the return of racing on Friday, but the comeback was stalled due to rain hitting the area.
The speedway has plans to try again June 26 with the 30th annual Pennsylvania Speedweek Series for 410 sprint cars on Leffler Energy Night at 7:30. The 410 sprints will compete in timed trials, heats and a 25-lap main in the series opener with the feature paying $5,000 to win.
Mike Heaton
