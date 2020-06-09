Local Auto Racing: Racing returning to Williams Grove June 19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Williams Grove Speedway has announced that its 2020 racing season will resume June 19 according to a press release sent Tuesday.

The speedway is hosting a Yellow Breeches 500 event for the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprints and the first race of the season for the HT Towing and Recovery 358 sprint cars.

Williams Grove has been closed since March 15 when the state was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cumberland County is set to move to the green phase of the state’s reopening mandate June 12. The mandate allows the return of sports with various restrictions.

Safety measures being enacted include wearing a mask in admission lines and to bring exact change to minimise contact points. Those without a mask are assumed to be doing so due to a medical condition.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.