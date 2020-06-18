Local Auto Racing: Local drivers ready to get back to racing after counties enter green phase

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The engines will be running again this Friday at Williams Grove Speedway.

With Cumberland County now in the green phase, racing at Williams Grove will return for the first time since the Opening Day Sprints March 15 where Californian Carson Macedo took the checkered flag.

That means for three months the staff at the speedway had been in a holding pattern, waiting for the green light from the state that they could resume operations.

For many drivers who compete it’s been the same frustrating waiting game. Nicole Bower is one of the drivers in the local area who will be at Williams Grove June 26 for the Pennsylvania Speedweek opener, a week after the speedway returns.

Bower has raced twice already, including a 14th-place finish in the 410 Sprints at Port Royal last weekend. She won’t race this weekend as she and her team will be gearing up for the handful of upcoming Speedweek shows. She was excited to be back out racing