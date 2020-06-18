Local Auto Racing: Local drivers ready to get back to racing after counties enter green phase

The engines will be running again this Friday at Williams Grove Speedway.
With Cumberland County now in the green phase, racing at Williams Grove will return for the first time since the Opening Day Sprints March 15 where Californian Carson Macedo took the checkered flag.
That means for three months the staff at the speedway had been in a holding pattern, waiting for the green light from the state that they could resume operations.
For many drivers who compete it’s been the same frustrating waiting game. Nicole Bower is one of the drivers in the local area who will be at Williams Grove June 26 for the Pennsylvania Speedweek opener, a week after the speedway returns.
Bower has raced twice already, including a 14th-place finish in the 410 Sprints at Port Royal last weekend. She won’t race this weekend as she and her team will be gearing up for the handful of upcoming Speedweek shows. She was excited to be back out racing
“I personally didn’t get to turn any laps before the [shutdown], so I had not raced since the end of September last year,” Bower said in a Facebook messenger conversation. “We rented out BAPS speedway as the [lockdown] was beginning to end. It felt good just to turn some laps and knock off the dust. But, it was kinda like riding a bike. There’s no feeling like mashing the pedal of a 410 sprint car!”
Still, there are the ever present concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic about safety for all involved, including staff, drivers, teams and spectators.
“At the end of the day it is an outdoor event and it is easier to social distance than going to a concert," Bower said. "I feel that the tracks, drivers and fans all understand the severity of the virus, but they also want to get back to some normalcy. They recommend the use of masks and to practice social distancing at all times. I would feel safe and comfortable attending a sprint car race in [central Pennsylvania] as a driver or a fan.”
Williams Grove GM Justin Loh could not be reached for comment.
The 410 Sprints Yellow Breeches 500 and 358 Sprint Car Summer Series kick off at 7:30 p.m. at Williams Grove Speedway Friday.
