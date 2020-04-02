You are the owner of this article.
Local Auto Racing: Local dirt tracks remain closed another weekend due to state mandates

Local auto racing appears to be on hold for at least another week.

In the wake of Gov. Tom Wolf’s orders for all of the state to stay at home, both Port Royal Speedway and Lincoln Speedway tweeted to confirm that their races on Saturday were canceled.

On March 24, Williams Grove Speedway posted on Facebook that the track would be closed for the week “per the Pennsylvania state government.” No update has been made since then about the closure.

Port Royal Speedway said a release would be made about the remaining races but that has yet to be posted.

