Local auto racing: Lincoln Speedway set to hold race Saturday despite sporting events being banned in yellow phase

Lincoln Speedway is still planning on racing this Saturday evening despite still remaining in the yellow phase of the state’s COVID-19 reopening policies since May 22.

Entertainment and sports locations in counties in the yellow phase are not permitted to be open according to Gov. Tom Wolf’s reopening plan.

Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett said earlier this week “appropriate enforcement action will take place” if the track held the race this weekend, according to The York Dispatch.

Racing resumed at Lincoln on Memorial Day with 410 Sprints. Brian Montieth claimed first place. According Sinnett, no citations had been filed but they would be monitoring the situation with Pennsylvania State Police for any future races.

410 Sprints and 358 Sprints are expecting to race with all of the same measures from Monday’s races still in place. This includes a signed waiver, masks encouraged, and hand sanitization stands throughout the speedway. Those displaying COVID-19 symptoms are encouraged to stay home.

Meanwhile, Williams Grove Speedway stated there will be no racing Friday under the recommendations of Wolf. There is no update from Port Royal Speedway other than the 2020 season had been suspended indefinitely.

