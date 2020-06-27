Local Auto Racing: Lance Dewease earns 99th career victory in PA Speedweek Opener win at Williams Grove
Local Auto Racing: Lance Dewease earns 99th career victory in PA Speedweek Opener win at Williams Grove

Williams Grove Speedway 1.JPG (copy) (copy)

Racing will make its return to Williams Grove Speedway in a week, the first race in nearly four months after action was shut down due to the coronavirus.

 Sentinel file

Lance Dewease pushed past polesitter Brian Montieth to win the PA Speedweek Opener at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday night.

Kyle Larson closed the ground with five laps to go in the 410 sprints main event, but a mistake with with two laps left made the ground impossible to recover.

Dewease claimed the checkered flag with a 0.931-second lead over Larson. Freddie Rahmer took third with Dietrich and Ryan Smith behind in fourth and fifth.

Kevin Nouse took victory after starting in 10th in the 358 sprint main, taking advantage of Zach Newlin dropping out of the race who started in pole position.

Williams Grove Speedway Results

Friday, June 26

PA Speedweek Series

410 sprints (25 laps): 1. Lance Dewease, 2. Kyle Larson, 3. Freddie Rahmer, 4. Danny Dietrich, 5. Ryan Smith., 6. Anthony Macri, 7. Brent Marks, 8. Lucas Wolfe, 9. Jeff Halligan, 10. Brock Zearfoss, 11. Kyle Moody, 12. Kyle Reinhardt. 13. Rick Lafferty, 14. Robbie Kendall, 15. Chase Dietz, 16. Mike Wagner, 17. Robert Ballou, 18. Brian Montieth, 19. Tyler Bear, 20. Rico Abreu, 21. TJ Stutts, 22. Adrian Shaffer, 23. Matt Campbell, 24. Landon Myers

DNQ: Sammy Swindell, Doug Hammaker, Dylan Cisney, Logan Wagner, Brett Michalski, Troy Fraker, Kody Lehman, Mark Smith, Cale Thomas, Steve Buckwalter, Jared Esh, Chad Trout, Justin Whittall, Nicole Bower.

358 sprints (20 laps): 1. Kevin Nouse, 2. Derek Locke, 3. Russell Hammaker, 4. Kyle Denmyer, 5. Chris Frank, 6. Justin Foster, 7. Cody Fletcher, 8. Scott Fisher, 9. Matt Findley, 10. Brett Wanner, 11. Brett Strickler, 12. Dylan Norris, 13. Steve Owings, 14. Jordan Givler, 15. Rich Eichelberger, 16. Nat Tuckey, 17. Ashley Capetta, 18. Scott Flammer, 19. Chad Criswell, 20. Jay Krout, 21. Mark Van Vorst, 22. Zach Newlin, 23. Chris Arnold, 24. Jordan Strickler

DNQ: Allyson Dietz, Eric Parker, Mason Chaney, Billy Heltzel, Jacob Galloway, Hannah Riser, Joe Trone Jr., Shane Yost.

