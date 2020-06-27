Local Auto Racing: Lance Dewease earns 99th career victory in PA Speedweek Opener win at Williams Grove

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lance Dewease pushed past polesitter Brian Montieth to win the PA Speedweek Opener at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday night.

Kyle Larson closed the ground with five laps to go in the 410 sprints main event, but a mistake with with two laps left made the ground impossible to recover.

Dewease claimed the checkered flag with a 0.931-second lead over Larson. Freddie Rahmer took third with Dietrich and Ryan Smith behind in fourth and fifth.

Kevin Nouse took victory after starting in 10th in the 358 sprint main, taking advantage of Zach Newlin dropping out of the race who started in pole position.

Williams Grove Speedway Results

Friday, June 26

PA Speedweek Series