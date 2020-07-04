Local Auto Racing: Kyle Larson wins Mitch Smith Memorial at Williams Grove Speedway

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kyle Larson claimed first after overtaking Brent Marks with six laps remaining to take the win at Williams Grove in the Mitch Smith Memorial.

Lance Dewease was the pole-starter and lead the opening lap with Marks close behind before a five-car crash took place where no injuries were reported.

On restart, Marks continued his assault and overtook Dewease after the third lap. Larson was up to third at that point.

As Marks began lapping slower traffic, Dewease and Larson closed in with Larson passing Dewease with twelve to go.

Larson soon charged Marks down and with six to go, was able to pass him despite making slight contact.

“I wasn’t expecting him to go to the bottom,” Larson said. “He’d been running the top. I got a good run off four and I had enough of a gap in front of me, I was committed to slide him and he shut it down. I thought we were going to crash. I hate that I got into him. You’re trying to judge things so quickly here. You’ve got to make all your passes in the corners. You’ve got to be really aggressive.”

Larson managed to break away as he overtook slower traffic with Dewease reclaiming second place from Marks. Rico Abreu and Freddie Rahmer rounded out the top five.