Local Auto Racing: Kyle Larson wins for second time in three starts at Williams Grove

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kyle Larson won the All Stars Circuit of Champions Tommy Hinnershitz Classic Friday night to follow up his win at the Mitch Smith Memorial a fortnight ago.

Larson gained a position before the 410 sprint race started after fifth-place Sammy Swindell was sidelined during the parade lap.

Anthony Macri started in pole and took off to a quick start before reaching the rear of the field on the eighth lap. A couple of mistakes in lap 10 reduced his two second lead.

During this, Larson managed to pass fourth and third just before a yellow during lap 13 which set him back to fourth.

On restart, Kerry Madsen in second managed to pull alongside Macri while Larson regained third and was fast approaching the two up front.

With eight laps left, Larson passed Madsen and closed in on Macri who was struggling in traffic. Then with three laps left, Larson pushed into the third turn to take first place and soon passed the checkered line in first.

Macri finished second with Madsen win third. David Gravel and Pittman rounded out the top five.

Kevin Nouse won the 358 sprints with Doug Hammaker taking second. Chris Frank, Derek Locke and Tyler Breahm followed behind in the top five.