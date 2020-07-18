Local Auto Racing: Kyle Larson wins for second time in three starts at Williams Grove

Kyle Larson won the All Stars Circuit of Champions Tommy Hinnershitz Classic Friday night to follow up his win at the Mitch Smith Memorial a fortnight ago.
Larson gained a position before the 410 sprint race started after fifth-place Sammy Swindell was sidelined during the parade lap.
Anthony Macri started in pole and took off to a quick start before reaching the rear of the field on the eighth lap. A couple of mistakes in lap 10 reduced his two second lead.
During this, Larson managed to pass fourth and third just before a yellow during lap 13 which set him back to fourth.
On restart, Kerry Madsen in second managed to pull alongside Macri while Larson regained third and was fast approaching the two up front.
With eight laps left, Larson passed Madsen and closed in on Macri who was struggling in traffic. Then with three laps left, Larson pushed into the third turn to take first place and soon passed the checkered line in first.
Macri finished second with Madsen win third. David Gravel and Pittman rounded out the top five.
Kevin Nouse won the 358 sprints with Doug Hammaker taking second. Chris Frank, Derek Locke and Tyler Breahm followed behind in the top five.
Williams Grove Speedway Results
Friday, July 17
410 sprints (30 laps): 1. 57-Kyle Larson [5]; 2. 39M-Anthony Macri [1]; 3. 2M-Kerry Madsen [2]; 4. 41-David Gravel [7]; 5. 83-Daryn Pittman [4]; 6. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss [11]; 7. 48-Danny Dietrich [16]; 8. 2-Carson Macedo [3]; 9. 87-Aaron Reutzel [9]; 10. 51-Freddie Rahmer [12]; 11. 5-Brent Marks [8]; 12. 26-Cory Eliason [6]; 13. 17H-Sheldon Haudenschild [21]; 14. 91-Kyle Reinhardt [10]; 15. 11T-TJ Stutts [15]; 16. 13-Paul McMahan [19]; 17. 21-Brian Montieth [14]; 18. 14-Parker Price-Miller [17]; 19. 24-Lucas Wolfe [20]; 20. 39-Jason Solwold [18]; 21. 1X-Chad Trout [13]; 22. 1W-Matt Campbell [25]; 23. 11-Zeb Wise [22]; 24. 99-Skylar Gee [24]; 25. 17-Josh Baughman [26]; 26. 3-Jac Haudenschild [23]; 27. 39S-Sammy Swindell [27]
DNQ: 27S-Adrian Shaffer 19M-Landon Myers O7-Gerard McIntyre 73B-Brett Michalski 2C-Wayne Johnson 12-Brent Shearer 12W-Troy Fraker W20-Greg Wilson 35-Zach Hampton 72-Ryan Smith 55K-Robbie Kendall 35S-Jason Shultz
358 sprints (20 laps): 1. Kevin Nouse, 2. Doug Hammaker, 3. Chris Frank, 4. Derek Locke, 5. Tyler Breahm, 6. Scott Fisher, 7. Steve Owings, 8. Matt Findley, 9. Zach Newlin, 10. Chad Criswell, 11. Dylan Norris, 12. Brett Wanner, 13. Jordan Givler, 14. Cody Fletcher, 15. Rich Eichelberger, 16. Nat Tuckey, 17. Justin Foster, 18. Russell Hammaker, 19. Ashley Capetta, 20. Jeff Rohrbaugh, 21. Jay Krout, 22. Mason Chaney, 23. Chris Arnold, 24. Mark Van Vorst
DNQ: Scott Flammer, Billy Heltzel, Dylan Orwig, Kody Hartlaub, Brett Rose, Tyler Templin
