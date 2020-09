Local Auto Racing: Kyle Larson wins Dirt Classic 7 race at Lincoln Speedway

Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.

Thanks for reading! Log in to continue.

Kyle Larson’s 39th victory of the season came Saturday night during the Dirt Classic 7 race at Lincoln Speedway.

Aaron Reutzel came in second behind Larson, while Brent Marks settled for third. Rico Abreu finished fourth and Anthony Macri rounded out the Top 5.