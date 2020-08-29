 Skip to main content
Local Auto Racing: Jack Gunn Memorial at Williams Grove called off as rain and storms hit the area
Local Auto Racing

Local Auto Racing: Jack Gunn Memorial at Williams Grove called off as rain and storms hit the area

Rain caused the schedule of races at Williams Grove to be canceled on Friday night.

The Jack Gunn Memorial twin 20s as part of the the All Stars Circuit of Champions was called off when a forecast of storms was anticipated on top of the heavy rain the area already received during the day.

Racing returns to Williams Grove next week, Friday Sept. 4 with the Bob Stewart Tribute Race for 410 sprints and 358 sprint cars.

