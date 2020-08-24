Local Auto Racing: Jack Gunn Memorial All Stars Twin 20s to race at Williams Grove

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Williams Grove Speedway will present the Jack Gunn Memorial Twin 20s for the All Stars Circuit of Champions Sprint Cars Series Friday at 7:30.

The 20-lap mains will each pay $4,000 to win with total purses for each feature worth over $20,000 each. Both events will carry full points toward the 2020 Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint car Williams Grove Speedway track title.

Gunn was a Hall of Fame promoter for Williams Grove and other speedways from 1967 until his death from cancer at the age of 48 in 1980.