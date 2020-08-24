Local Auto Racing: Jack Gunn Memorial All Stars Twin 20s to race at Williams Grove

Williams Grove Speedway will present the Jack Gunn Memorial Twin 20s for the All Stars Circuit of Champions Sprint Cars Series Friday at 7:30.
The 20-lap mains will each pay $4,000 to win with total purses for each feature worth over $20,000 each. Both events will carry full points toward the 2020 Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint car Williams Grove Speedway track title.
Gunn was a Hall of Fame promoter for Williams Grove and other speedways from 1967 until his death from cancer at the age of 48 in 1980.
