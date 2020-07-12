Local Auto Racing: Freddie Rahmer wins third race this season at Lincoln Speedway

Freddie Rahmer made it three wins at Lincoln Speedway on Saturday night, claiming the 30-lap 410 sprints feature on a busy night of racing.
Rahmer passed pole-sitter Billy Dietrich on the second turn of the ninth lap when both cars ran into lapped traffic and never let go, holding on the last 20 laps for the victory. Rahmer started ninth on the night.
He built several big leads, but had them squashed by cautions and a red flag. Still, he wound up winning by more than 3 seconds, beating second-place Dietrich. Rahmer's brother, Brandon, finished third.
In the other big races at Lincoln this weekend, Tyler Ross led nearly wire-to-wire to win the 358 sprints event. Ross had to pass Chris Frank and Zachary Allman in the first lap to take the lead.
And Billy Workman Jr. made the most of his trip from North Carolina to win the 20-lap PA Legends Feature race, topping Travis McClelland.
Lincoln Speedway Results
Saturday, July 11
Gene Latta Ford 410 Sprints Feature (30 Laps): 1. Freddie Rahmer ($4,000); 2. Billy Dietrich; 3. Brandon Rahmer; 4. Matt Campbell; 5. Chase Dietz; 6. Tim Glatfelter; 7. Alan Krimes; 8. Troy Wagaman Jr.; 9. Jim Siegel; 10. Adam Wilt; 11. Tim Wagaman; 12. Chad Trout; 13. Brett Michalski; 14. Scott Fisher; 15. Trey Hivner; 16. Jordan Givler; 17. Dylan Norris (DNF); 18. Jay Galloway (DNF); 19. Brian Montieth (DNF); 20. Dalton Dietrich (DNF); 21. Aaron Bollinger (DNF); 22. Bradley Howard (DNF); 23. Glenndon Forsythe (DNS).
Lap Leaders: Billy Dietrich (1-9) & Freddie Rahmer (10-30).
Hanover Auto Team 358 Sprints Feature (20 laps): 1. Tyler Ross ($1,100); 2. Scott Fisher; 3. Brett Wanner; 4. Kody Hartlaub; 5. Cody Fletcher; 6. Todd Rittenhouse Jr.; 7. Chris Frank; 8. Chris Arnold; 9. Dave Brown; 10. Ashley Cappetta; 11. Mason Chaney; 12. Jon Stewart; 13. Dylan Orwig; 14. Jacob Balliet; 15. Jordan Strickler (DNF); 16. Zachary Allman (DNF); 17. Zachary Cool (DNF); 18. Justin Foster (DNF); 19. Mark VanVorst (DNF); 20. Brett Strickler (DNF); 21. Doug Hammaker (DNF); 22. Hannah Riser (DNF); 23. Billy Heltzel (DNF); 24. Eric Parker (DNF); 25. John Sharpe (DNF).
Lap Leader: Tyler Ross (1-20).
Gene Latta Ford Central PA Legends Feature Finish (20 laps): 1. Billy Workman Jr.; 2. Travis McClelland; 3. Bill Diehl; 4. Scott Houdeshell; 5. Jeremy Ott; 6. Chris Transeau; 7. Seth Kearchner; 8. Aaron Updegraff; 9. Brent Marquis; 10. Stephen Wurtzer; 11. Travis Perry; 12. Greg Burd; 13. Rick Hartwig; 14. Alex Schmeidel; 15. Logan Carbaugh; 16. Jonathan Robinson; 17. Shawn Abney; 18. Shawn Groft; 19. Alex Robinson (DNF); 20. Chuck Dell (DNF); 21. Joe Ryan Osborne (DNF); 22. Austin Bellamare (DNF); 23. Ron Little Jr. (DNF); 24. Jeremy Hahn (DNF).
Lap Leaders: Travis McClelland (1-3) & Billy Workman Jr. (4-20).
