Local Auto Racing: Freddie Rahmer wins third race this season at Lincoln Speedway

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Freddie Rahmer made it three wins at Lincoln Speedway on Saturday night, claiming the 30-lap 410 sprints feature on a busy night of racing.

Rahmer passed pole-sitter Billy Dietrich on the second turn of the ninth lap when both cars ran into lapped traffic and never let go, holding on the last 20 laps for the victory. Rahmer started ninth on the night.

He built several big leads, but had them squashed by cautions and a red flag. Still, he wound up winning by more than 3 seconds, beating second-place Dietrich. Rahmer's brother, Brandon, finished third.

In the other big races at Lincoln this weekend, Tyler Ross led nearly wire-to-wire to win the 358 sprints event. Ross had to pass Chris Frank and Zachary Allman in the first lap to take the lead.

And Billy Workman Jr. made the most of his trip from North Carolina to win the 20-lap PA Legends Feature race, topping Travis McClelland.

Lincoln Speedway Results

Saturday, July 11