Local Auto Racing: Freddie Rahmer wins National Open Tune Up race at Williams Grove

Freddie Rahmer won his third feature of the season at Williams Grove Speedway Friday night in the National Open Tune Up race. Anthony Macri came in second behind Rahmer and Brent Marks crossed the line in third.

Robbie Kendall tallied a fourth-place finish and Brian Montieth rounded out the Top 5.

In the 358 sprint main, Derek Locke raced past point challenger Kevin Nouse to get the win and the track title in the division. The victory was also his third of the season at Williams Grove.

Williams Grove Speedway

Friday, Sept. 25

410 sprints, 25 laps: 1. Freddie Rahmer, 2. Anthony Macri, 3. Brent Marks, 4. Robbie Kendall, 5. Brian Montieth, 6. TJ Stutts, 7. Brian Brown, 8. Matt Campbell, 9. Danny Dietrich, 10. Kyle Reinhardt, 11, Dylan Cisney, 12. Logan Wagner, 13. Lucas Wolfe, 14. Chad Trout, 15. Landon Myers, 16. Troy Wagaman, 17. Justin Peck, 18. Steve Buckwalter, 19. Jeff Halligan, 20. Doug Hammaker, 21. Tim Glatfelter, 22. Kyle Moody, 23. Lance Dewease, 24. Mark Smith.

358 sprints, 20 laps: 1. Derek Locke, 2. Kevin Nouse, 3. Brett Wanner, 4. Steve Owings, 5. Alyson Dietz, 6. Chad Criswell, 7. Chris Arnold, 8. Steve Wilbur, 9. Dylan Norris, 10. Zach Newlin, 11. Tyler Brehm, 12. Scott Fisher, 13. Matt Findley, 14. Wyatt Hinkle, 15. Cody Fletcher, 16. Jordan Givler, 17. Chris Frank, 18. Justin Foster, 19. Russell Hammaker, 20. Mark Van Vorst, 21. Hannah Riser, 22. Ashley Capetta, 23. Dylan Orwig, 24. Steve Kissmaore.