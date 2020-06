Local Auto Racing: Freddie Rahmer wins Gene Latta Ford 410 Sprints over Brian Montieth

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Freddie Rahmer moved up from his 13th starting spot to edge out Brian Montieth for his second win in two weeks Saturday in the Gene Latta Ford 410 Sprints.

Rahmer beat Montieth to the checkered flag by .334 seconds, while Bradley Howard finished fourth and Kyle Moody crossed the line in fifth.

Alan Sagi won the Limited Late Model Feature Finish over Chad Ernst by 2.259 seconds, while Will Walsh won the Street Stock Feature Finish.

Racing will return to Lincoln Speedway this Saturday with night No. 2 of Pennsylvania Sprint Speedweek.

Lincoln Speedway Results

Saturday, June 20

Gene Latta Ford 410 Sprints