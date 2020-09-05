Local Auto Racing: Freddie Rahmer takes the victory at Williams Grove Speedway

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Freddie Rahmer picked up his second 410 sprint car win of the season at Williams Grove on Friday night.

Anthony Macri started in pole and lead the field for the majority of the race until four laps remained where an error in turn one allowed Rahmer to close the distance.

Another error by Macri with two laps remaining gave Rahmer all he needed to take the lead. Brent Marks was also close by and was able to take second over Macri in the last lap.

Rahmer cross the line with a .268 second lead over Marks with Macri behind. Lucas Wolfe and TJ Stutts rounded out the top five.

Zach Newlin claimed his first 358 sprints win at Williams Grove. Newlin started the race in fourth but was already in second by lap seven and took over first place Matt Findley with 11 laps to go which he held on to win.

Derek Locke took over Findley with six laps remaining to lock in second with Findley finishing third. Chris Arnold and Dylan Norris made up the rest of the top five.

