Local Auto Racing: David Gravel wins Summer Nationals race at Williams Grove
Local Auto Racing: David Gravel wins Summer Nationals race at Williams Grove

David Gravel dominated the Champion Racing Oil Summer Nationals for sprint cars Saturday night, earning $20,000 for his seventh career win and third win of the season against the World of Outlaws.

Gravel won by 4.17 seconds over Lance Dewease with Brad Sweet, Logan Schuchart and Jacob Allen completing the top five. Brent Marks, Brock Zearfoss, Carson Macedo, Macri and Daryn Pittman rounded out the top 10.

Williams Grove Speedway Results

Summer Nationals

Saturday, July 25

Sprint Car Feature (30 laps): 1. David Gravel. 2. Lance Dewease. 3.

Brad Sweet. 4. Logan Schuchart. 5. Jacob Allen. 6. Brent Marks. 7.

Brock Zearfoss. 8. Carson Macedo. 9. Anthony Macri. 10. Daryn Pittman.

11. Freddie Rahmer. 12. Brian Montieth. 13. Parker Price-Miller. 14.

TJ Stutts. 15. Robbie Kendall. 16. Danny Dietrich. 17. Bill Rose. 18.

Ryan Smith. 19. Shane Stewart. 20. Sheldon Haudenschild. 21. Kraig

Kinser. 22. Lucas Wolfe. 23. Steve Buckwalter. 24. Donny Schatz. 25.

Tim Shaffer.

 

