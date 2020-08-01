Local Auto Racing: Danny Dietrich wins 25th career race at Williams Grove; Carlisle native grabs 1st win

Danny Dietrich took advantage following a Lap 18 restart, snaring the lead from Anthony Macri to earn his 25th career win at Williams Grove Speedway.

The veteran claimed Friday night's 410 sprints checkered flag by 2.616 seconds. Macri was a bit off over the final seven laps, slipping to third behind Brent Marks. Macri and Dietrich battled nearly the entire race at the front of the pack. Brock Zearfoss and Lucas Wolfe rounded out the Top 5.