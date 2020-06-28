Local Auto Racing: Danny Dietrich wins 21st annual Kevin Gobrecht Memorial race; Seth Kearchner wins Central PA Legends

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Danny Dietrich held off Kyle Larson and Lance Dewease for the win Saturday in the 21st annual Kevin Gobrecht Memorial race at Lincoln Speedway.

Dietrich got to the checkered flag with a 1.013 second advantage over Larson while Dewease crossed the line in third and Freddie Rahmer finished fourth. Rico Abreu completed the top five.

Seth Kearchner won for the first time in his career Saturday. Kearchner held off Bill Diehl for the Gene Latta Ford Central PA Legends win. Aaron Updegraff finished third, Alex Robinson crossed the line fourth and Stephen Wurtzer completed the top five.

Lincoln Speedway results

Saturday, June 27

Gene Latta Ford 410 Sprints