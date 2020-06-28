Local Auto Racing: Danny Dietrich wins 21st annual Kevin Gobrecht Memorial race; Seth Kearchner wins Central PA Legends

Danny Dietrich held off Kyle Larson and Lance Dewease for the win Saturday in the 21st annual Kevin Gobrecht Memorial race at Lincoln Speedway.
Dietrich got to the checkered flag with a 1.013 second advantage over Larson while Dewease crossed the line in third and Freddie Rahmer finished fourth. Rico Abreu completed the top five.
Seth Kearchner won for the first time in his career Saturday. Kearchner held off Bill Diehl for the Gene Latta Ford Central PA Legends win. Aaron Updegraff finished third, Alex Robinson crossed the line fourth and Stephen Wurtzer completed the top five.
Lincoln Speedway results
Saturday, June 27
Gene Latta Ford 410 Sprints
410 Sprint Feature (30 Laps) – 1. 48-Danny Dietrich ($9,200); 2. 57-Kyle Larson; 3. 69K-Lance Dewease; 4. 51-Freddie Rahmer; 5. 24-Rico Abreu; 6. 3z-Brock Zearfoss; 7. 5-Brent Marks; 8. 72-Ryan Smith; 9. 24-Lucas Wolfe; 10. 87-Alan Krimes; 11. 21-Brian Montieth; 12. 15-Adam Wilt; 13. 1-Sammy Swindell; 14. 59-Jim Siegel; 15. 75-Chase Dietz; 16. 1x-Chad Trout; 17. 99-Kyle Moody; 18. 16-Matt Campbell; 19. 39-Cale Thomas; 20. 19-Troy Wagaman Jr.; 21. 11-TJ Stutts; 22. 19m-Landon Myers; 23. 91-Kyle Reinhardt (DNF); 24. 45-Jeff Halligan (DNF)
Lap Leaders – Kyle Larson (1-27) & Danny Dietrich (28-30)
Gene Latta Ford Central PA Legends
Central PA Legends Feature Finish (20 laps) 1. 30k-Seth Kearchner; 2. 53-Bill Diehl; 3. 77A-Aaron Updegraff; 4. 30-Alex Robinson; 5. 18H-Jeremy Hahn; 6. 14W-Stephen Wurtzer; 7. 41-Chuck Dell; 8. 18J-Jorjie Sweger; 9. 18-Chris Transeau; 10. 70-Mike Racine; 11. 19-Travis Perry; 12. 90-Scott Spidle; 13. 93-Brent Marquis; 14. 17w-Bradley Weber; 15. 8-Austin Bellemare; 16. 95-Alex Schmeidel; 17. 27-Logan Carbaugh; 18. 9-Rick Hartwig; 19. 24-Justin Cunningham; 20. 17p-Cory Phillips; 21. 77-Quinn Tanner (DNF); 22. 3m-Chris McKinney (DNF); 23. 10-Jeremey Ott (DNF); 24. 78-Zac Smith (DNF)
Lap Leaders – Bill Diehl (1-10) & Seth Kearchner (11-20)
