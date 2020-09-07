Local Auto Racing: Danny Dietrich sweeps Twin 20 features at Lincoln Speedway

Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Danny Dietrich made Lincoln Speedway history with a sweep of the Twin 20 features during the Bob Leiby Memorial Saturday. The only other driver to accomplish this was Steve Smith in 1992.

Brian Montieth finished second in the first features race and Tim Glatfelter finished second in the last features race. Matt Campbell finished third in the first race and Justin Peck finished third in the second race.