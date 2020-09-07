Local Auto Racing: Danny Dietrich sweeps Twin 20 features at Lincoln Speedway

Danny Dietrich made Lincoln Speedway history with a sweep of the Twin 20 features during the Bob Leiby Memorial Saturday. The only other driver to accomplish this was Steve Smith in 1992.
Brian Montieth finished second in the first features race and Tim Glatfelter finished second in the last features race. Matt Campbell finished third in the first race and Justin Peck finished third in the second race.
Lincoln Speedway Results
Saturday, Sept. 5
Gene Latta Ford 410 Sprints
410 Sprint Twin 20 Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 48-Danny Dietrich [14] ($2,500); 2. 21-Brian Montieth [8]; 3. 16-Matt Campbell [9]; 4. 87-Alan Krimes [4]; 5. 59-Jim Siegel [12]; 6. 73B-Brett Michalski [2]; 7. 39-Justin Peck [13]; 8. 69-Tim Glatfelter [7]; 9. 2w-Glenndon Forsythe [5]; 10. 8-Billy Dietrich [17]; 11. 99-Kyle Moody [20]; 12. 16A-Aaron Bollinger [10]; 13. 15-Jeff Rohrbaugh [11]; 14. 5E-Tim Wagaman [18]; 15. 1X-Chad Trout [19]; 16. 19-Troy Wagaman Jr. [22]; 17. 90-Jordan Givler [16]; 18. 15-Adam Wilt [6]; 19. 23-Chris Arnold [21]; 20. 44-Dylan Norris [15]; 21. 7-Trey Hivner [24]; 22. 88-Brandon Rahmer [23] (DNF); 23. 21T-Scott Fisher [3] (DNF); 24. 97-Brie Hershey [1] (DNF)
410 Sprint Twin 20 Feature 2 (20 Laps): 1. 48-Danny Dietrich [8] ($2,500); 2. 69-Tim Glatfelter [1]; 3. 39-Justin Peck [2]; 4. 59-Jim Siegel [4]; 5. 16-Matt Campbell [6]; 6. 21-Brian Montieth [7]; 7. 87-Alan Krimes [5]; 8. 8-Billy Dietrich [10]; 9. 5E-Tim Wagaman [14]; 10. 99-Kyle Moody [11]; 11. 73B-Brett Michalski [3]; 12. 19-Troy Wagaman Jr. [16]; 13. 15-Adam Wilt [18]; 14. 16A-Aaron Bollinger [12]; 15. 1X-Chad Trout [15]; 16. 15-Jeff Rohrbaugh [13]; 17. 7-Trey Hivner [21]; 18. 90-Jordan Givler [17]; 19. 23-Chris Arnold [19]; 20. 44-Dylan Norris [20]; 21. 21T-Scott Fisher [23]; 22. 97-Brie Hershey [24]; 23. 88-Brandon Rahmer [22] (DNF); 24. 2w-Glenndon Forsythe [9] (DNF)
Gene Latta Central PA Legends
Central PA Legends Feature (20 laps): 1. 19-Jaiden Reyna [1]; 2. 1-Nikita Johnson [5]; 3. 18-Chris Transeau [2]; 4. 20K-Seth Kearchner [7]; 5. 51-Travis McClelland [11]; 6. 70-Mike Racine [13]; 7. 19-Travis Perry [4]; 8. 14w-Stephen Wurtzer [8]; 9. 18J-Jorjie Sweger [14]; 10. 41-Chuck Dell [12]; 11. 19L-Jonathan Robinson [6]; 12. 6-Sean Dawson [9]; 13. 93-Brent Marquis [18]; 14. 24-Justin Cunningham [20]; 15. 1G-Shawn Groft [22]; 16. 64-Billy Workman Jr. [3]; 17. 44-Bill Diehl [23]; 18. 30-Alex Robinson [21]; 19. 55x-Richie Dobson [17]; 20. 2-Scott Smith [10]; 21. 91-Benjamin Goldsmith [15]; 22. 56-Zach Baxter [16]; 23. 13-Ron Blizzard [19]; 24. 25-Taylor Watson [24] (DNF)
