Local Auto Racing: Danny Dietrich gets Lincoln Speedway win No. 50 in Hank Gentzler Memorial race

Danny Dietrich scored a milestone 50th win in the Hank Gentzler Memorial race Saturday night.
Dietrich's win puts him six wins behind Bobby Abel on the track’s all-time win list. Dietrich crossed the line 2.345 seconds ahead of Freddie Rahmer for the win. Tim Wagaman finished third, while Gerard McIntyre held on to finish fourth and Chase Dietz rounded out the top five.
Lincoln Speedway Results
Saturday, Aug. 8
Gene Latta Ford 410 Sprints
410 Sprint Feature (30 Laps): 1. 48-Danny Dietrich ($4,000); 2. 51-Freddie Rahmer; 3. 5E- Tim Wagaman; 4. 07-Gerard McIntyre Jr.; 5. 75-Chase Dietz; 6. 21-Matt Campbell; 7. 15-Adam Wilt; 8. 8-Billy Dietrich; 9. 1x-Chad Trout; 10. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 11. 24-Lucas Wolfe; 12. 45-Jeff Halligan; 13. 87-Alan Krimes; 14. 59-Jim Siegel; 15. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 16. 15-Jeff Rohrbaugh; 17. 2w-Glenndon Forsythe; 18. 90-Jordan Givler; 19. 7-Trey Hivner; 20. 73B-Brett Michalski; 21. 27G-Jay Galloway; 22. 5-Tyler Ross (DNF); 23. 97-Brie Hershey (DNF); 24. 14c-Tyler Esh (DNF)
Lap Leaders: Gerard McIntyre Jr. (1-5), Freddie Rahmer (6-24) & Danny Dietrich (25-30)
Hanover Auto Team 358 Sprint Cars
358 Sprint Feature (20 laps): 1. 38-Brett Strickler ($1,100); 2. 66-Doug Hammaker; 3. 2-Kody Hartlaub; 4. 00-Jeff Rohrbaugh; 5. 23-Chris Arnold; 6. 5a-Zach Allman; 7. 66a-Cody Fletcher; 8. 00-Chris Frank; 9. 54-Brett Wanner; 10. 84M-Chad Criswell; 11. 5-Travis Scott; 12. 11z-Zach Newlin; 13. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle; 14. 21-CJ Tracy; 15. 18-Todd Rittenhouse Jr.; 16. 99-Zachary Cool; 17. 6-Tim McClelland (DNF); 18. 27-Jacob Galloway; 19. 28-Matt Findley (DNF); 20. 4-Zane Rudisill (DNF); 21. 38D-Kyle Denmyer (DNF); 22. 23-Justin Foster (DNF); 23. 82-Cameron Burke (DNF); 24. 11H-Hayden Miller (DNF)
Outlaw Vintage Racing Series
Outlaw Vintage Racing Feature Finish (15 laps): 1. PB-Jeff Paulson; 2. 14-Mark Hahn; 3. 88x-Dave Dissinger; 4. 10-Gene Wrightstone; 5. 63-Jon Lines; 6. 36-Mike Stofflet; 7. 77s-Scott Schaeffer; 8. R10-Dominique Deglas; 9. 34-John Marks; 10. PB-Denise Hall; 11. 4-Brock Jacobus; 12. 60-Bobby Hall; 13. 812-Wyatt Jacobus; 14. R10-Kevin Sponagle; 15. 28c-Andy Cassel; 16. 07-Travis Jacobus
