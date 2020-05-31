Local auto racing: Chad Trout wins during second night of racing despite pandemic mandates at Lincoln Speedway

Chad Trout led wire-to-wire Saturday at Lincoln Speedway, the second day of racing in a week at the Adams County track still defying state mandates during the coronavirus pandemic.
Trout won the 30-lap Gene Latta Ford 410 Sprints main event, never seriously challenged for the lead despite multiple flags during the race. He beat Freddie Rahmer by 1.052 seconds.
Adams County remains in the yellow phase of the state’s reopening mandate which bars all sporting events and gatherings of more than 25 people. The track also held a race Monday night in defiance of the rules, which aim to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, which has killed more than 100,000 people in the United States.
Adams County district attorney Brian Sinnett said there would be “appropriate enforcement action” if more races were held, but multiple reports indicated there was no significant police presence.
Most of the action in Saturday’s main event revolved around the battle for second. The red flag flew at Lap 20 when Robbie Kendall and Brian Montieth collided, then Brandon Rahmer and Gerard McIntyre collided after the restart. All four had been running near the top of the field.
Todd Rittenhouse Jr. won the 358 sprints 20-lap race after taking the poll position in qualifying.
Lincoln Speedway Race Results Gene Latta Ford 410 Sprints
410 Sprint Feature (30 Laps) – 1. 1X-Chad Trout ($4,000); 2. 51-Freddie Rahmer; 3. 5E-Tim Wagaman; 4. 75-Chase Dietz; 5. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 6. 17B-Steve Buckwalter; 7. 24-Lucas Wolfe; 8. 8-Billy Dietrich; 9. 87-Alan Krimes; 10. 25-Tyler Bear; 11. 14T-Tyler Walton; 12. 29-Dan Shetler; 13. 11-TJ Stutts; 14. 2-AJ Flick; 15. 59-Jim Siegel; 16. 67-Justin Whittall; 17. 12-Robert Ballou (DNF); 18. 07-Gerard McIntyre (DNF); 19. 0-Rick Lafferty (DNF); 20. 88-Brandon Rahmer (DNF); 21. 21-Brian Montieth (DNF); 22. 55K-Robbie Kendall (DNF); 23. 15-Adam Wilt (DNF); 24. 72-Ryan Smith (DNF)
Lap Leaders: Chad Trout (1-30)
410 Sprint C-main (8 laps): 1. 3-Todd Gracey; 2. 21T-Scott Fisher; 3. 49H-Bradley Howard; 4. 14-Chad Wilson; 5. 14C-Dave Carlberg; 6. 15B-Mark Bitner; 7. 9-Dalton Dietrich (DNS); 8. 35-Chad Layton (DNS)
410 Sprint B-main (12 laps): 1. 12-Rober Ballou; 2. 15-Adam Wilt; 3. 59-Jim Siegel; 4. 21-Brian Montieth; 5. 73B-Brett Michalski; 6. 45-Jeff Halligan; 7. 99-Kyle Moody; 8. 5-Dylan Cisney; 9. 2w-Glenndon Forsythe; 10. 91-Tony Fiore; 11. 66-Doug Hammaker; 12. 28-Davey Franek; 13. 19R-Jordan Ryan; 14. 44-Dylan Norris; 15. 21T-Scott Fisher; 16. 7-Trey Hivner; 17. 12-Brent Shearer; 18. 16A-Aaron Bollinger (DNF); 19. 3-Todd Gracey (DNF)
Hanover Auto Team 358 Sprints
358 Sprint Feature (20 Laps): 1. 18-Todd Rittenhouse Jr. ($1,100); 2. 35-Steve Owings; 3. 54-Brett Wanner; 4. 89-Ashley Cappetta; 5. 91-Tyler Ross; 6. 00-Chris Frank; 7. 77-David Holbrook; 8. 44-Dave Brown; 9. 21-CJ Tracy; 10. 21T-Scott Fisher; 11. 66A-Cody Fletcher; 12. 6-Tim McClelland; 13. 38D-Kyle Denmyer; 14. 5A-Zachary Allman; 15. 2D-Dylan Orwig; 16. 34-Mark VanVorst; 17. 11H-Hayden Miller (DNF); 18. 11z-Zach Newlin (DNF); 19. 13s-Jon Stewart (DNF); 20. 3-Jeff Paulson (DNF); 21. 50-Alyson Dietz (DNF); 22. 8-Kenny Kuhn (DNF); 23. 99-Zachary Cool (DNF); 24. 93-Mike Bittinger (DNF)
