Local auto racing: Chad Trout wins during second night of racing despite pandemic mandates at Lincoln Speedway

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Chad Trout led wire-to-wire Saturday at Lincoln Speedway, the second day of racing in a week at the Adams County track still defying state mandates during the coronavirus pandemic.

Trout won the 30-lap Gene Latta Ford 410 Sprints main event, never seriously challenged for the lead despite multiple flags during the race. He beat Freddie Rahmer by 1.052 seconds.

Adams County remains in the yellow phase of the state’s reopening mandate which bars all sporting events and gatherings of more than 25 people. The track also held a race Monday night in defiance of the rules, which aim to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, which has killed more than 100,000 people in the United States.

Adams County district attorney Brian Sinnett said there would be “appropriate enforcement action” if more races were held, but multiple reports indicated there was no significant police presence.

Most of the action in Saturday’s main event revolved around the battle for second. The red flag flew at Lap 20 when Robbie Kendall and Brian Montieth collided, then Brandon Rahmer and Gerard McIntyre collided after the restart. All four had been running near the top of the field.

Todd Rittenhouse Jr. won the 358 sprints 20-lap race after taking the poll position in qualifying.