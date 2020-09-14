Local Auto Racing: Bryan Bernheisel wins late models race at Lincoln Speedway; Brett Wanner claims 358 Sprint Summer Series Championship

Bryan Bernheisel claimed his first super late model victory at Lincoln Speedway Saturday in the super late models race.
Jason Covert crossed the line right behind Bernheisel, while Shaun Jones crossed third. Gene Knaub took fourth in the race and Jim Bernheisel rounded out the Top 5.
Brett Wanner won his second feature event of the season at Lincoln on Saturday and also claimed the 358 Sprint Summer Series Championship. Dylan Norris came in second and Jordan Givler took third.
Lincoln Speedway Results
Saturday, Sept. 12
Super Late Models
Super Late Model Feature (30 laps): 1. 119-Bryan Bernheisel [2] ($3,000); 2. 43A-Jason Covert [9]; 3. 32J-Shaun Jones [10]; 4. 1-Gene Knaub [12]; 5. 31-Jim Bernheisel [4]; 6. 24-Dylan Yoder [15]; 7. 17-Nick Dickson [3]; 8. 27-Jim Yoder [20]; 9. 4-Gary Stuhler [11]; 10. 74-Randy Christine [18]; 11. 2-Dan Stone [5]; 12. 21-Chad Myers [7]; 13. 59-Chad Julius [16]; 14. 9-Deshawn Gingerich [19]; 15. 25-Jed Latshaw [6]; 16. 93-Cory Lawler [13]; 17. 68-DJ Groft [17]; 18. 1K-Pancho Lawler [21] DNF; 19. 14-Tyler Horst [1] DNF; 20. 41-Kyle Martin [14] DNF; 21. X-Bernie Beard [8] DNF
Hanover Auto Team 358 Sprints
358 Sprint Car Feature (25 laps): 1. 54-Brett Wanner ($1,500) [1]; 2. 44-Dylan Norris [2]; 3. 90-Jordan Givler [6]; 4. 84M-Chad Criswell [5]; 5. 35-Steve Owings [8]; 6. 00-Chris Frank [7]; 7. 66-Doug Hammaker [15]; 8. 23-Chris Arnold [23]; 9. 44-Dave Brown [14]; 10. 99-Zachary Cool [11]; 11. 3-Jeff Paulson [12]; 12. 5-Travis Scott [21]; 13. 38-Brett Strickler [20]; 14. 11H-Hayden Miller [18]; 15. 38s-Jordan Strickler [13]; 16. 21-CJ Tracy [22]; 17. 8CR-Mason Chaney [10]; 18. 66R-Russell Hammaker [19]; 19. 77K-Steven Kisamore [16]; 20. 4-Zane Rudisill [9]; 21. 18-Todd Rittenhouse Jr. [17] DNF; 22. 66A-Cody Fletcher [3] DNF; 23. 12K-Kyle Rohrbaugh [24] DNF; 24. 82-Cameron Burke [4] DNF
Vintage Outlaw Racing Series
Vintage Outlaw Racing Series Feature (20 laps): 1. 77s-Scott Shaffer [7]; 2. PB-Jeff Paulson [6]; 3. 36-Mike Stofflet [8]; 4. 10-Gene Wrightstone [1]; 5. 14-Mark Hahn [4]; 6. 88x-Dave Dissinger [3]; 7. 34-John Marks [2]; 8. 4-Brock Jacobus [5]; 9. R10-Kevin Sponagle [11]; 10. 67-John Pasteur [9]; 11. 07-Travis Jacobus [10]
