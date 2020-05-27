Local auto racing: Brian Montieth wins 410 Sprints at Lincoln Speedway; Lincoln may face enforcement action

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Local Auto Racing returned to Lincoln Speedway on Memorial Day with the 410 Sprints. Spectators were allowed to enter with a signed COVID-19 waiver.

Lincoln Speedway is in Adams county which is still in the yellow phase. Gov. Tom Wolf has said that entertainment and sports locations would only be allowed to be opened once the county reaches the green phase.

According to the Facebook page, fans were asked to bring lawn chairs as the grandstands would be expected to be quickly filled due to social distancing measures. Jerry Parrish, general manager at Lincoln Speedway, also said fans were encouraged to wear masks and follow CDC guidelines. Hand sanitizing stations were also place throughout the venue.

Brian Montieth claimed first place. Montieth won pole position and led the entire race to take the $5,000 prize.

Racing at Lincoln is expected to continue Saturday with 410 and 358 sprints starting at 7:30.

Brian Sinnett, the district attorney for Adams County, has said he was aware of the event and that Pennsylvania State Police have been in contact with the owner/operator of the track according to the York Dispatch.

“No citations will be filed for the event that occurred yesterday (Monday),” Sinnett stated in an email Tuesday to York Dispatch. “However, the State Police, together with this office, will monitor the circumstances should future races occur and appropriate enforcement action will take place.”

