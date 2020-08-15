Local Auto Racing: Brent Marks wins 410 Sprints at Williams Grove

Brent Marks started fourth in the field and caught up with pole starter Brian Montieth to claim first at Williams Grove on Friday night in the 410 Sprints.
Marks had a fast start which saw him take second after only two laps before fighting with Montieth for first for the rest of the race. Marks came out on top as the won by 1.088 seconds. Matt Campbell took third with Freddie Rahmer and Chad Trout rounding out the top five.
Derek Locke picked up his second win in a row in the 358 Sprints. This was also his second of the season and his second career win at Williams Grove.
Steve Drevicki took first in the USAC East 360 sprints with his third win of the season.
Williams Grove Speedway Results
Friday, Aug. 14
410 sprints, 25 laps: 1. Brent Marks, 2. Brian Montieth, 3. Matt Campbell, 4. Freddie Rahmer, 5. Chad Trout, 6. Jeff Halligan, 7. Zeb Wise, 8. Lucas Wolfe, 9. Kyle Moody, 10. Kyle Reinhardt, 11. Rick Lafferty, 12. Robbie Kendall, 13. TJ Stutts, 14. Dylan Cisney, 15. Brad Howard, 16. Brent Shearer, 17. Jordan Givler, 18. Trenton Sheaffer, 19. Chris Arnold, 20. Dwight Leppo, 21. Troy Fraker, 22. Tyler Ross, 23. Chad Criswell, 24. Todd Allen
DNQ: Anthony Fiore
358 sprints, 20 laps: 1. Derek Locke, 2. Doug Hammaker, 3. Kevin Nouse, 4. Cody Fletcher, 5. Zach Newlin, 6. Dylan Norris, 7. Matt Findley, 8. Chris Frank, 9. Scott Fisher, 10. Chad Criswell, 11. Steve Wilbur, 12. Rich Eichelberger, 13. Justin Foster, 14. Hannah Riser, 15. Brett Rose, 16. Brett Wanner, 17. Jordan Givler, 18. Kyle Denmyer, 19. Travis Scott, 20. Steve Owings, 21. Russell Hammaker, 22. Wyatt Hinkle, 23. Dave Brown Jr., 24. Nat Tuckey
DNQ: Zachary Cool, Billy Heltzel, Jay Krout
USAC East 360 sprints, 25 laps: 1. Steve Drevicki, 2. Alex Bright, 3. Billy Vaninwegen, 4. Joey Biasi, 5. Carmen Perigo Jr., 6. Bill Unglert, 7. Kyle Spence, 8. Bruce Buckwalter Jr., 9. Chris Allen Jr., 10. John Stehman, 11. Mike Thompson, 12. David Swanson, 13. JR Berry, 14. Ryan Quackenbush, 15. Jonathan Swanson, 16. Troy Fraker, 17. Lee Kauffman, 18. Craig Pellegrini, 19. Jason Cherry, 20. Heidi Hedin, 21. Christian Bruno
DNS: Andrew Layser
