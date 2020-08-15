Local Auto Racing: Brent Marks wins 410 Sprints at Williams Grove

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Brent Marks started fourth in the field and caught up with pole starter Brian Montieth to claim first at Williams Grove on Friday night in the 410 Sprints.

Marks had a fast start which saw him take second after only two laps before fighting with Montieth for first for the rest of the race. Marks came out on top as the won by 1.088 seconds. Matt Campbell took third with Freddie Rahmer and Chad Trout rounding out the top five.

Derek Locke picked up his second win in a row in the 358 Sprints. This was also his second of the season and his second career win at Williams Grove.

Steve Drevicki took first in the USAC East 360 sprints with his third win of the season.

Williams Grove Speedway Results

Friday, Aug. 14

410 sprints, 25 laps: 1. Brent Marks, 2. Brian Montieth, 3. Matt Campbell, 4. Freddie Rahmer, 5. Chad Trout, 6. Jeff Halligan, 7. Zeb Wise, 8. Lucas Wolfe, 9. Kyle Moody, 10. Kyle Reinhardt, 11. Rick Lafferty, 12. Robbie Kendall, 13. TJ Stutts, 14. Dylan Cisney, 15. Brad Howard, 16. Brent Shearer, 17. Jordan Givler, 18. Trenton Sheaffer, 19. Chris Arnold, 20. Dwight Leppo, 21. Troy Fraker, 22. Tyler Ross, 23. Chad Criswell, 24. Todd Allen