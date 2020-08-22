Local Auto Racing: Brandon Sheppard picks up 12th win of the 2020 season at Lincoln Speedway

Brandon Sheppard took his 67th career World of Outlaws win at Lincoln Speedway on Thursday night.
This is also Sheppard's 12th victory for the 2020 season in a dominant performance which saw him taking the front right from the start of the race.
"This was a really fun track, Lincoln Speedway puts one heck of a race," said Sheppard, who won in his first-ever appearance at the Abbottstown, Pa. 3/8th-mile. "I could race every day of the week right now if they'd let me. This thing is so much fun to drive. We've just been so good, it's hard to miss any of these races. I'm glad to be back out here on tour, especially at new places like this. I had never been here before, so I like checking new tracks off my list."
The field behind Sheppard was a lot more turbulent with four separate racers occupying second place throughout the 50 laps. Dan Stone was the first being on pole but Darrell Lanigan caught up after the opening laps. With a caution on the 23rd lap, the gap was closed to Sheppard but various mid-race cautions and intense restarts saw Lanigan faltering.
Instead, Ricky Weiss and Rick Eckert found themselves trading second back and forth until a red flag on lap 37 gave Eckert the best chance to take first from Sheppard.
With eight laps remaining, Eckert pushed Sheppard as he pulled alongside the front runner a few times but was unable to find the momentum to pass.
"We dug ourselves in a hole, but boy we rebounded there at the end," said Eckert. "Hats off to this track crew, they did an amazing job. You could race all over this place, it's little, but somehow feels almost five lanes wide. Those restarts were real exciting. He took my line down there in three and four, so I thought I'd try to take his away on the other end, but I should've just followed him and set him up somehow. I was trying to get close enough on the last lap to slide him, but just couldn't pull it off."
Thursday, Aug. 21
Lincoln Speedway
Morton Buildings Feature (50 Laps) — 1. 1-Brandon Sheppard [2][$12,000]; 2. 0e-Rick Eckert [10][$6,000]; 3. 7-Ricky Weiss [3][$4,000]; 4. 97-Cade Dillard [6][$3,500]; 5. 18-Chase Junghans [15][$3,000]; 6. 12-Ashton Winger [5][$2,500]; 7. 20F-Trever Feathers [7][$2,250]; 8. 29v-Darrell Lanigan [4][$2,000]; 9. 7r-Ross Robinson [26][$1,800]; 10. 2-Dan Stone [1][$1,700]; 11. 111-Max Blair [13][$1,600]; 12. 28-Dennis Erb [9][$1,500]; 13. B1-Brent Larson [24][$1,400]; 14. 4s-Danny Snyder [18][$1,300]; 15. 119-Bryan Bernheisel [12][$1,200]; 16. 1J-Boom Briggs [23][$1,150]; 17. 43a-Tyler Bare [16][$1,100]; 18. 22-Gregg Satterlee [11][$1,050]; 19. 72c-Jason Covert [14][$1,000]; 20. F1-Coleby Frye [19][$1,000]; 21. 11v-Bobby Pierce [22][$1,000]; 22. 25z-Mason Zeigler [17][$1,000]; 23. 59-Chad Julius [20][$1,000]; 24. O6-Mike Lupfer [8][$1,000]; 25. 0-Scott Bloomquist [21][$1,000]; 26. 20-Doug Eck [25][$1,000]. Lap Leader(s):Sheppard 1-50. Hard Charger: 7r-Ross Robinson[+17].
