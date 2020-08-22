Local Auto Racing: Brandon Sheppard claims 13th World of Outlaws win at Williams Grove; Freddie Rahmer takes first sprint car win of the season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Freddie Rahmer picked up his first sprint car win of the season at Williams Grove on Friday night while Brandon Sheppard scored win number 13 for the season for the World of Outlaws Late Models.

Sheppard's win Friday night was his second at the Grove. Much like at Lincoln, he took over first place right from the off and held on to the lead for the remainder of the race.

Sheppard's closest challenge came from pole-starter Cade Dillard who challenged him on lap 25. A caution with ten laps remaining had Dillard going over the cushion and barely kept it off the wall which had him falling from second to fifth.

Another restart with six laps left, Sheppard held his ground and drove home to the $10,000 win.

The opening of the 410 sprints began with a seven car crash which had two cars flipping. Robbie Kendall flipped into the base of the flag stand and Chad Trout destroyed his mount just behind. Trout was evaluated for a possible elbow injury.

On restart, Jordan Givler led the first lap before Chase Dietz took over slipping underneath at the first corner. Jason Solwold took second after the third lap.