Local Auto Racing: Brandon Sheppard claims 13th World of Outlaws win at Williams Grove; Freddie Rahmer takes first sprint car win of the season

Freddie Rahmer picked up his first sprint car win of the season at Williams Grove on Friday night while Brandon Sheppard scored win number 13 for the season for the World of Outlaws Late Models.
Sheppard's win Friday night was his second at the Grove. Much like at Lincoln, he took over first place right from the off and held on to the lead for the remainder of the race.
Sheppard's closest challenge came from pole-starter Cade Dillard who challenged him on lap 25. A caution with ten laps remaining had Dillard going over the cushion and barely kept it off the wall which had him falling from second to fifth.
Another restart with six laps left, Sheppard held his ground and drove home to the $10,000 win.
The opening of the 410 sprints began with a seven car crash which had two cars flipping. Robbie Kendall flipped into the base of the flag stand and Chad Trout destroyed his mount just behind. Trout was evaluated for a possible elbow injury.
On restart, Jordan Givler led the first lap before Chase Dietz took over slipping underneath at the first corner. Jason Solwold took second after the third lap.
After six laps, Rahmer had moved to third from ninth on the initial restart. Two laps later, Rahmer passed Solwold into second. Rahmer then slowly closed in on first.
With 12 laps remaining, a caution flag was waved and a lap after restart, Rahmer took first from Dietz. Danny Dietrich was able to muscle past Dietz with eight laps remaining but was unable to challenge Rahmer.
Rahmer held onto the lead and finished 1.060 seconds ahead of Dietrich. Dietz took third with Solwold and Steve Buckwalter rounding out the top five.
Friday, Aug. 22
Williams Grove Speedway
410 sprints, 25 laps: 1. Freddie Rahmer, 2. Danny Dietrich, 3. Chase Dietz, 4. Jason Solwold, 5. Steve Buckwalter, 6. TJ Stutts, 7. Kyle Reinhardt, 8. Kyle Moody, 9. Lucas Wolfe, 10. Adrian Shaffer, 11. Jordan Givler, 12. Trenton Sheaffer, 13. Brent Shearer, 14. Dwight Leppo, 15. Anthony Macri, 16. Brian Montieth, 17. Brett Michalski, 18. Matt Campbell, 19. Chad Trout, 20. Brent Marks, 21. Robbie Kendall
World of Outlaws Late Models, 40 laps: 1. Brandon Sheppard, 2. Gregg Satterlee, 3. Rick Eckert, 4. Mason Zeigler, 5. Gene Knaub, 6. Ashton Winger, 7. Darrell Lanigan, 8. Chase Junghans, 9. Dan Stone, 10. Jeff Rine, 11. Dennis Erb Jr., 12. Cade Dillard, 13. Max Blair, 14. Brent Larson, 15. Jim Yoder, 16. Jim Yoder, 17. Ricky Weiss, 18. Kyle Lee, 19. Tyler Bare, 20. Scott Bloomquist, 21. Jason Covert, 22. Trevor Feathers, 23. Boom Briggs, 24. Ross Robinson
DNQ: Shaun Jones, Nathan Long, Gary Stuhler, Andy Anderson, Mike Lupfer, Chad Julius, Pancho Lawler, Matt Sponaugle, Dave Stamm, Bryan Bernheisel, Bobby Pierce, Danny Snyder, Travis Stickley, Tyler Horst, Parker Martin
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.