 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Little League: Baseball and Softball World Series to be held as scheduled with only United States teams
0 comments
alert
Little League

Little League: Baseball and Softball World Series to be held as scheduled with only United States teams

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Little League baseball logo

The Little League Baseball and Softball World Series events will be held as scheduled this August in Williamsport and Greenville, North Carolina, respectively, featuring teams solely from the United States. 

The Little League Baseball World Series will feature 16 teams with the top two teams advancing from each of its eight U.S. region tournaments, according to the LL website. The Little League Softball World Series will feature 10 teams with the top two teams from each of its five U.S. region tournaments advancing. There will be no North Carolina Region as the host team at the Little League Softball World Series. International teams may continue to play based on their country’s guidelines and restrictions, according to Little League.

Intermediate (50/70) Baseball, Junior League Baseball, Junior League Softball, Senior League Baseball and Senior League Softball will conclude at the state level, with Region and World Series events canceled for a second year.

All players and coaches will undergo testing prior to and upon arrival at their tournament location, and all coaches and players are "strongly encouraged" to get vaccinated.

For the 2021 tournament, Little League formed the Little League International Pandemic Advisory Response Commission to make recommendations on safety measures and how to hold the tournaments safely. 

There will be a limited number of spectators allowed to attend, but the number has not yet been determined and will be announced when finalized. LLWS staff will be required to show proof of vaccination.

Email Mallory Merda at mmerda@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @MalloryMerda

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Draft: #12 Pick - Dallas Cowboys Select Micah Parsons

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News