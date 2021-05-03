Little League: Baseball and Softball World Series to be held as scheduled with only United States teams

The Little League Baseball and Softball World Series events will be held as scheduled this August in Williamsport and Greenville, North Carolina, respectively, featuring teams solely from the United States.

The Little League Baseball World Series will feature 16 teams with the top two teams advancing from each of its eight U.S. region tournaments, according to the LL website. The Little League Softball World Series will feature 10 teams with the top two teams from each of its five U.S. region tournaments advancing. There will be no North Carolina Region as the host team at the Little League Softball World Series. International teams may continue to play based on their country’s guidelines and restrictions, according to Little League.

Intermediate (50/70) Baseball, Junior League Baseball, Junior League Softball, Senior League Baseball and Senior League Softball will conclude at the state level, with Region and World Series events canceled for a second year.

All players and coaches will undergo testing prior to and upon arrival at their tournament location, and all coaches and players are "strongly encouraged" to get vaccinated.