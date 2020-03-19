Lights go out on Twilight: West Shore Twilight League folds after more than 100 years

“If we would’ve started the season, it would’ve crashed somewhere along the line,” he said.

The league had a meeting the end of February. According to former league president and Enola coach Rick Comrey, Newville and Shippensburg came to the meeting announcing they were going to merge. Carlisle attempted to join the league, but without a field to play on. And Cumberland Valley and Dillsburg did not have teams.

That left Enola, New Cumberland, Mechanicsburg, Hagerstown and the Shippensburg/Newville co-op. Within 30 minutes, Rickenbach said, the meeting adjourned with West Shore Twilight no more.

“We didn’t know until we got to the meeting about Ship [and Newville],” Comrey said. “We were figuring at least six teams.”

“We tried to figure it out there for a second,” Newville and Big Spring High School head coach Josh Petty said. “I kind of pled my case.”

“It’s been touch and go for the last three, four years,” Rickenbach said. “And we kind of put the icing on the cake when Shippensburg came in with Newville and said they’re gonna combine. That just shot us right in the fanny.”