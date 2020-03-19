Lights go out on Twilight: West Shore Twilight League folds after more than 100 years

It’s the end of a long, long era.
The West Shore Twilight Baseball League has folded, unable to field enough teams for the 2020 season. While several team managers expressed slim hope the league can be resurrected in the future, it appears a league that Bill Rickenbach has by-laws for dating back to 1918 has played its final baseball game.
Mechanicsburg, managed by Rickenbach — the legendary coach known as “Pops” who has the most wins in National Semi-Pro Baseball Hall of Fame history with nearly 2,800 — is the final champion in the league’s history. The Cardinals beat New Cumberland in the 2019 championship series 4-1, ending NC’s three-year reign as champion.
“How would we have kept it going?” Rickenbach said. “Christ, we tried. We were right out on a limb of not playing any baseball. … Naturally, everyone’s gonna miss our league, but what are you gonna do?”
“The shame of it is, it was actually really good baseball,” said Cumberland Valley manager Mike Maguire, who was not able to field a full roster this season but hoped to have one for 2021.
West Shore Twilight Baseball: Mechanicsburg wins 2019 West Shore Twilight Championship over New Cumberland
Rickenbach said he wasn’t surprised the league finally folded. Others, like Rickenbach, knew the league was having increasing difficulty fielding full teams and enough of them to put together a schedule of around 28 games.
“If we would’ve started the season, it would’ve crashed somewhere along the line,” he said.
The league had a meeting the end of February. According to former league president and Enola coach Rick Comrey, Newville and Shippensburg came to the meeting announcing they were going to merge. Carlisle attempted to join the league, but without a field to play on. And Cumberland Valley and Dillsburg did not have teams.
That left Enola, New Cumberland, Mechanicsburg, Hagerstown and the Shippensburg/Newville co-op. Within 30 minutes, Rickenbach said, the meeting adjourned with West Shore Twilight no more.
“We didn’t know until we got to the meeting about Ship [and Newville],” Comrey said. “We were figuring at least six teams.”
You have free articles remaining.
“We tried to figure it out there for a second,” Newville and Big Spring High School head coach Josh Petty said. “I kind of pled my case.”
“It’s been touch and go for the last three, four years,” Rickenbach said. “And we kind of put the icing on the cake when Shippensburg came in with Newville and said they’re gonna combine. That just shot us right in the fanny.”
Comrey and Rickenbach said it wasn’t feasible to have a five-team league where each team would face the others up to eight times. And Rickenbach was convinced by the end of the year, one of the five teams would fold. It has happened before as the league has battled dwindling interest from high school, college and recently graduated players.
“These leagues are heading that direction for some reason anyways,” Petty said. “You could definitely see the writing on the walls.”
Rickenbach has played with or coached Mechanicsburg since 1949 after graduating from high school and serving in the army, he said. He’s been a fixture of Mechanicsburg baseball for decades. The field his team played on is named in part for him — Rickenbach-Shirley Field at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Park.
In 2018, at 86 years old, he was forced into action as a right fielder, playing in his first game in 50 years.
Rickenbach will have more baseball this year. Mechanicsburg joined the York Central League within days of the WSTBL shutting down, he said. But he’s concerned the season will be canceled as well due to the coronavirus, which has shut down nearly every sport in the state.
“That’s the only good thing about it, we know we can play. There’s quite a few guys on our team who probably don’t know it yet,” Rickenbach said. “The way this virus is going, I have my doubts about playing this summer.”
Petty said the Shippensburg/Newville team and Hagerstown will play in the South Penn League, consisting of teams along the Pennsylvania-Maryland border, including Biglerville.
And Comrey said Enola and New Cumberland are joining the East Shore Twilight League. Maguire said he hopes after several of his players settle into new jobs after recently graduating college that he’ll have a team to field next year.
Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520