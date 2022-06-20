Legion Baseball: Will Stambaugh stymies Carlisle's bats, lifts New Cumberland Post 143 to 5-1 win

As New Cumberland Post 143 searched for insurance through innings 2-4, starting pitcher Will Stambaugh continued to pick apart the Carlisle Generals lineup slowly but surely and kept the visitor’s three-run cushion intact.

The recent Cedar Cliff High School graduate retired eight of the first 10 batters he faced and clutched that momentum to the end of a complete game. Stambaugh registered eight strikeouts, allowed five hits and surrendered a lone run en route to a 5-1 win over the host Generals at George Bowen Field in American Legion baseball action.

New Cumberland pounced for three runs in the first inning but was unable to crack the score column again until the fifth inning, striking for another pair of runs. The early security proved to be plenty for Stambaugh to go out and pitch with confidence.

“I was just getting ahead with first pitch strikes and then I was pretty much able to do whatever I wanted to do,” Stambaugh said of his start. “I pretty much had command on all my pitches, was working on my changeups and curveballs and usually I have a lot of success with that.”

Post 143 (4-0-1) clung to a three-run lead heading into the top of the fifth where it was able to mine the insurance it had been searching for. Ethan Pfeffer opened the two-run frame with a double into left and was plated by Chase Buch’s RBI two-bagger, also into the left-center gap. Gabe Kocher extended New Cumberland’s lead to five with a shooting single into right that scored Buch.

Across innings two and three, Post 143 stranded a combined five runners, including three in the top of third after drawing a trio of walks. It was a flip of the script from the first inning where New Cumberland ambushed Carlisle starter Noah Shatto for a walk and two singles to begin the game.

A David Beard RBI single and a Pfeffer RBI ground out accounted for the first pair of tallies. Carter Enders scampered home for the third run on a wild pitch to the backstop.

“It was everything with the way we hit,” New Cumberland manager George “Turtle” Estep said, speaking on the magnitude of the first inning.

Meanwhile, Stambaugh controlled the Carlisle (2-5) batting order. The Generals barreled up their share of solid contact but were unable to record a breakthrough knock.

Stambaugh retired the side in order four times and danced out of danger in the bottom of the second with runners on first and third, following a single and a free pass. He promptly erased the threat, though, by inducing a ground out to third. Carlisle touched home in the seventh on a Caden Roper RBI ground out to break up Stambaugh’s bid at a shutout.

“Pitching to a lot of those teams in the Mid-Penn, you know there’s gonna be good hitters,” Stambaugh said. “Not that these guys weren’t good hitters, but you need to get the outs where you can and if they’re gonna swing first pitch, then I’m obviously gonna play to my defense. … It’s just kind of how it went today.”

Monday was a bounce-back effort for Stambaugh after a shaky start his last time on the rubber.

“He came with the attitude that he was gonna get out of the hole that he made from the last game,” Estep said of Stambaugh, “and he dug his way out and pitched very, very well.”

Carlisle, which featured four arms, also showcased its ability to bear down. Shatto, after the three-run first, kept the deficit tight in the second inning despite having runners on second and third. Curtis Stroud, who relieved Shatto in the third, blanked New Cumberland with the bases loaded after three walks.

Dorian Stroud permitted the final two runs in the fifth and Conner Morrow shut down the seventh in 1-2-3 style. But with their bats sequestered, the Generals couldn’t claw back.

“A couple balls they hit well,” Carlisle manager Zeb Thorson said of his team, “they just didn’t fall in. They made great defensive plays against us and we’ve just struggled scoring runs this year. We get runners on base, get them moving them around but we’re not getting them in. So, it’s just those big time hits in those moments (that we’re) waiting for someone to step up.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

