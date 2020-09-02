 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Just like dad: Son of former Carlisle, Syracuse hoops star Billy Owens joins Orange
alert featured

Just like dad: Son of former Carlisle, Syracuse hoops star Billy Owens joins Orange

{{featured_button_text}}
Billy Owens returns to Carlisle High School

Billy Owens with the original cover from the 1988 commemorative Sentinel tab in 2018. Take a closer look: his shoes were white, the shorts were shorter, the hair a bit thicker and the bison at mid-court was different. 

 Jason Malmont, For The Sentinel

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Chaz Owens, the son of former Syracuse All-American and Carlisle High School star Billy Owens, has joined the Orange, men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim announced Wednesday.

Chaz Owens spent the past year at Scotland Campus, a prep school in south-central Pennsylvania, in a postgraduate program after playing high school ball for four seasons in the state. As a senior at The Shipley School in the Philadelphia suburbs, the 6-foot-5 Owens averaged 11.4 points and 8.2 rebounds.

Chaz Owens will be a freshman at Syracuse this fall. He recently enrolled and began taking classes Monday.

Syracuse.com reports he is expected to take the final scholarship spot on the team’s 2020-21 roster. If so, he would become the second son of a former SU player to be on scholarship this season, joining junior guard Buddy Boeheim, who is the son of SU head coach and former player Jim Boeheim.

Billy Owens was a two-time All-American at Syracuse and Big East Conference player of the year in 1990-91. He finished with 1,840 career points and 910 rebounds in three seasons to rank 12th in scoring and ninth in rebounding in school history. He was selected by the Sacramento Kings as the third overall pick in the 1991 draft and spent 10 seasons in the NBA with six different teams.

Owens led Carlisle to four straight PIAA titles in the late 1980s.

#Carlisle88: Celebrating Carlisle's 4 straight state titles 30 years down the road

Adams: Origin stories and my own peek into history
30 Years Later: Introductions and how this package was born
+5
Billy Owens: Kevin Durant studied him, fans idolized him, his son is trying to follow him
Billy Owens: Kevin Durant studied him, fans idolized him, his son is trying to follow him
+5
You can't take the basketball out of Dave and Jeff Lebo
You can't take the basketball out of Dave and Jeff Lebo
+2
Football and arrests in the rearview, Michael Owens leading simpler life
Football and arrests in the rearview, Michael Owens leading simpler life
Where are they now? Catching up with Carlisle players and others involved in the four straight titles
Where are they now? Catching up with Carlisle players and others involved in the four straight titles
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

PIAA board meeting and media session: Fall sports are a go after 25-5 vote

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News