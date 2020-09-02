Just like dad: Son of former Carlisle, Syracuse hoops star Billy Owens joins Orange

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Chaz Owens, the son of former Syracuse All-American and Carlisle High School star Billy Owens, has joined the Orange, men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim announced Wednesday.

Chaz Owens spent the past year at Scotland Campus, a prep school in south-central Pennsylvania, in a postgraduate program after playing high school ball for four seasons in the state. As a senior at The Shipley School in the Philadelphia suburbs, the 6-foot-5 Owens averaged 11.4 points and 8.2 rebounds.

Chaz Owens will be a freshman at Syracuse this fall. He recently enrolled and began taking classes Monday.

Syracuse.com reports he is expected to take the final scholarship spot on the team’s 2020-21 roster. If so, he would become the second son of a former SU player to be on scholarship this season, joining junior guard Buddy Boeheim, who is the son of SU head coach and former player Jim Boeheim.

Billy Owens was a two-time All-American at Syracuse and Big East Conference player of the year in 1990-91. He finished with 1,840 career points and 910 rebounds in three seasons to rank 12th in scoring and ninth in rebounding in school history. He was selected by the Sacramento Kings as the third overall pick in the 1991 draft and spent 10 seasons in the NBA with six different teams.