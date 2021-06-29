'It's a huge opportunity': Newville's William Smith qualifies for U.S. Senior Open

With 40 years of experience on the links, Newville’s William Smith is set to compete in the 41st annual U.S. Senior Open scheduled for July 8-11 at Omaha Country Club in Omaha, Nebraska.
Smith, 52, stamped his ticket to the tournament in a qualifying event June 14 at Argyle Country Club in Silver Spring, Maryland, shooting a 3-under par 67, which qualified him as the low amateur. The top three place finishers earned a spot in the Senior Open playing field with fourth and fifth-place golfers serving as alternates.
“It’s going to be different inside the ropes," Smith said, "especially since in some facets, I watched some of these incredible golfers growing up. And in other cases, I’ve even had the privilege of playing with some of them. You have guys like Ernie Els, Retief Goosen, Bernhard Langer … legends of this game, and I’ll be in the same field as them.”
This was the second year Smith attempted to qualify for the Senior Open. He finished outside the top scores in 2019 — his first year of eligibility — and the qualifying rounds were canceled last summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.
While the Open will be Smith’s first appearance on the senior tour, he’s no stranger to competing on some of golf’s biggest stages, dating back to his collegiate career. Smith attended Penn State University from 1989 to 1992, serving as a three-year captain for the Nittany Lions. He’s also played alongside the likes of Lancaster native Jim Furyk and Indiana University alumnus Steve Stricker.
Furyk is in the middle of his 29th season on the PGA Tour, a touted career that bodes 17 victories, including one major win (2003 U.S. Open) and the lowest recorded score in PGA history, a 12-under par 58 at the 2016 Traveler's Championship. Smith's former Big 10 rival Stricker owns 12 wins on tour, and finished second at the 1998 PGA Championship, his best performance in a major tournament.
Smith said he’s kept a steady amateur career over the years, competing when able. He competes while balancing a job that requires travel and making sure he spends time with family.
Much of Smith's success at Argyle came via his ability to work around the greens, he said. Smith began his qualifying round with an even par 35 — which included nine straight pars — on the front nine before shooting a 3-under par 32 on the back nine. He sank four birdies and bogeyed one hole.
Smith came out firing on his back nine showing, rolling in back-to-back birdies on No. 10 and 11. He dropped one back on the par 3 13th before countering with another birdie on the 14th hole. He finished his round with a birdie on the No. 4-handicapped 18th to shoot 67.
“I got putts to drop when I really needed them,” Smith said. “I left some putts out there but I knew I needed to go low because you never know with these 18-hole qualifiers, anything can happen.”
For Smith, the Senior Open is all about the experience. Of course, he hopes to perform well, but it’s about relishing the moment.
“It still hasn’t quite set in,” Smith said. “I’d say I’m still definitely on a bit of a high from it.”
He said he’ll also have friend and 20-year caddie Bobby Martin on his bag. Smith said his career wouldn’t be the same without Martin. He wouldn’t want to share the experience with anyone else.
"Bobby's been by my side for 20 plus years now," Smith said. "And it means a lot that I'll get to share this moment with him."
Smith will also have his wife, three daughters and parents cheering him on in Omaha.
“This is a huge opportunity,” Smith said. “In the scheme of things, I look at how much this game has given me on and off the course, and this is by far the greatest opportunity it’s given me.”
