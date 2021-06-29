'It's a huge opportunity': Newville's William Smith qualifies for U.S. Senior Open

Furyk is in the middle of his 29th season on the PGA Tour, a touted career that bodes 17 victories, including one major win (2003 U.S. Open) and the lowest recorded score in PGA history, a 12-under par 58 at the 2016 Traveler's Championship. Smith's former Big 10 rival Stricker owns 12 wins on tour, and finished second at the 1998 PGA Championship, his best performance in a major tournament.

Smith said he’s kept a steady amateur career over the years, competing when able. He competes while balancing a job that requires travel and making sure he spends time with family.

Much of Smith's success at Argyle came via his ability to work around the greens, he said. Smith began his qualifying round with an even par 35 — which included nine straight pars — on the front nine before shooting a 3-under par 32 on the back nine. He sank four birdies and bogeyed one hole.

Smith came out firing on his back nine showing, rolling in back-to-back birdies on No. 10 and 11. He dropped one back on the par 3 13th before countering with another birdie on the 14th hole. He finished his round with a birdie on the No. 4-handicapped 18th to shoot 67.