'It was special': John Peters breaks Carlisle Country Club course record, shoots an 11-under par 60

John Peters checked off the all boxes in his Carlisle High School golf career.
First, came a gold medal at the 2019 Mid-Penn Conference Championships. In 2020, he upped his previous feat with a title at the District 3 Class 3A Championships. And if that wasn’t enough, the Thundering Herd alumnus shined under pressure at the state championship stage, tying for third in 2019 and 20th last fall.
Off the high school links, Peters captured the 2020 Pennsylvania Golf Association Junior Boys title at Hershey Country Club.
But adding one more accomplishment to the already scaling pile of awards and top finishes never hurts.
In a casual better ball match Tuesday, Peters set a new single-round course record at Carlisle Country Club, shooting an 11-under par 60, eradicating the previous record by two strokes. Peters fired a 4-under par 32 front nine before carding a 7-under par 28 on the back nine. He lipped out on Hole 18 to miss breaking 60.
Jeff Frazier held the previous course record.
“It was a lot of fun,” Peters said of his record-setting round. “This is a goal you always have in mind, shooting a round like this, but you can never go out and say, 'This is going to happen today.' It just doesn't work like that.”
There’s no questioning Peters' back-nine showing was the highlight of his round. He started with a birdie on Hole 10 before quickly adding a minus-2 to the scorecard with an eagle on the par 4 11th hole. He parred Hole 12 which preceded four straight birdies from holes 13-16, bringing him to 7-under par on the back nine.
After another par on Hole 17, a beautiful drive and a dance around the cup on Hole 18, a one-foot tap-in for birdie was all that remained to card 60.
“It was special,” Peters said, who will play golf at Duke University in the fall. “I was playing well on the front but it all came together and really clicked on the back. There’s no doubt in my mind that was the best golf I’ve ever played in a nine-hole stretch.”
Peters front nine was also impressive. He began his round by going 3-under par through his first four holes before rattling off a trio of pars, followed by his only bogey of the day on Hole 8. He bounced back quickly, taking advantage of the par 5-Hole 9, draining a putt for eagle to shoot 32.
“It’s just a great feeling," Peters said. "This is something I can take with me forever."
Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports