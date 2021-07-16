'It was special': John Peters breaks Carlisle Country Club course record, shoots an 11-under par 60

John Peters checked off the all boxes in his Carlisle High School golf career.

First, came a gold medal at the 2019 Mid-Penn Conference Championships. In 2020, he upped his previous feat with a title at the District 3 Class 3A Championships. And if that wasn’t enough, the Thundering Herd alumnus shined under pressure at the state championship stage, tying for third in 2019 and 20th last fall.

Off the high school links, Peters captured the 2020 Pennsylvania Golf Association Junior Boys title at Hershey Country Club.

But adding one more accomplishment to the already scaling pile of awards and top finishes never hurts.

In a casual better ball match Tuesday, Peters set a new single-round course record at Carlisle Country Club, shooting an 11-under par 60, eradicating the previous record by two strokes. Peters fired a 4-under par 32 front nine before carding a 7-under par 28 on the back nine. He lipped out on Hole 18 to miss breaking 60.

Jeff Frazier held the previous course record.

“It was a lot of fun,” Peters said of his record-setting round. “This is a goal you always have in mind, shooting a round like this, but you can never go out and say, 'This is going to happen today.' It just doesn't work like that.”