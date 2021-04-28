'It was all worth it': Former Big Spring kicker Abi Sweger joins rarified air extra points in Lebanon Valley College's two games

Sweger's milestone point after is Wikipedia worthy, as well. She's the latest entry in a page dedicated to prominent women in youth, college, semi-pro and pro football. She's the 22nd name on the Wikipedia page.

Sweger was a high school kicker and wrestler for the Big Spring Bulldogs alongside Lyra Clark, so she's no stranger to hanging with the boys. She joined the football team as a senior when the program was in need of someone to kick field goals, acclimating herself well.

A speech-language pathology major in a five-year master's degree program, Sweger joined the the Flying Dutchmen last season, taking a redshirt season to train during the spring with the team.

"I had a great experience talking to Coach [Joe] Buehler," Sweger said. "I had sent my film to him before the meeting and I could tell he was a bit unsure of me at first. When I told him that the film I sent him was from the first time I had kicked in my life he immediately seemed interested. He was taken away by my accuracy and told me he wanted an accurate kicker."

Sweger admitted the beginning of this season was hard for her, especially with the coronavirus putting everyone on even more of an edge.