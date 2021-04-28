'It was all worth it': Former Big Spring kicker Abi Sweger joins rarified air extra points in Lebanon Valley College's two games

Indescribable.
That was the word Abi Sweger used to sum up kicking her first ever extra points for the Lebanon Valley College football team.
Her first game and first extra point came in an April 18 contest against Alvernia College — a game the team won 23-21. Her second game came Sunday in a win over Albright College 46-14, the last game of the COVID-19 spring season for LVC.
Officially, Sweger is now 2-for-3 on PATs after making her second attempt in Sunday's win.
"It felt as though weight was lifted off my shoulders, I couldn’t stop smiling," Sweger said through email about kicking her first extra point against Alvernia. "Every single freezing cold practice, conditioning drill and team lift has led to this moment, and it was all worth it. It is an awesome feeling when the entire team is cheering for you on the sidelines.
"Celebrating with my team after making the extra point made me feel like for the first time I was one of them. It was an away game, and I had my own locker room — for the first time ever — so on my way to get changed after the game, even spectators from the opposing team were congratulating me, which felt really good. I ate with my teammates before we left, and everyone was very happy with our victory. It was definitely a close game and one to remember."
Sweger's milestone point after is Wikipedia worthy, as well. She's the latest entry in a page dedicated to prominent women in youth, college, semi-pro and pro football. She's the 22nd name on the Wikipedia page.
Sweger was a high school kicker and wrestler for the Big Spring Bulldogs alongside Lyra Clark, so she's no stranger to hanging with the boys. She joined the football team as a senior when the program was in need of someone to kick field goals, acclimating herself well.
A speech-language pathology major in a five-year master's degree program, Sweger joined the the Flying Dutchmen last season, taking a redshirt season to train during the spring with the team.
"I had a great experience talking to Coach [Joe] Buehler," Sweger said. "I had sent my film to him before the meeting and I could tell he was a bit unsure of me at first. When I told him that the film I sent him was from the first time I had kicked in my life he immediately seemed interested. He was taken away by my accuracy and told me he wanted an accurate kicker."
Sweger admitted the beginning of this season was hard for her, especially with the coronavirus putting everyone on even more of an edge.
"I know a lot of my teammates were skeptical of me and had never played with a female before," Sweger said. "As the season went on, I made more friends and gained more respect. It is definitely something you have to stick with through tough times, and know that with time it will get better. Coach Buehler has been great to me — he has never doubted my skill and has always given me a chance to prove myself, which I am so grateful for. He treats me like any other player and is always checking in to make sure I am doing OK.
"When the guys were cheering for me as I went in for my first extra point, they were no longer a group of guys I played football with, they were my family. My teammates are amazing, and I know they always have my back. After proving myself that first game, I felt like I have had more support than ever. I take the respect from my teammates very seriously because I know that there are many other female football players that have not had the same experience."
Sweger joins the ranks of several other female kickers at the college level, including Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller, who became the first woman to score in a Power Five game.
She's not the first woman to kick at LVC, however. That honor belongs to Brittany Ryan, who kicked at Easton High School before joining the Flying Dutchmen in 2007, becoming the first woman to play in Mid-Atlantic Conference history and third woman in NCAA history to make a field goal. She graduated in 2010 and holds the the career mark for most points in NCAA football scored by a woman (100).
On the coaching staff at the time was Buehler.
Sweger continues to train with Waynesboro kicking coach Erica Vinson-Ondecko, who first started working with Sweger during her senior year at Big Spring. Sweger trains once a week in the summer with Vinson-Ondecko, who was in attendance for Sweger's second game Sunday.
"She is my biggest support and is always motivating me to be better," Sweger said. "During quarantine we would FaceTime and I would set my phone up on a tri-pod so she could watch me kick. She is extremely dedicated to her kickers, even with a busy schedule she makes time."
Although the season was a short two-game schedule, Sweger has already set goals for herself and knows what she wants from the future. Especially now that the weight of kicking her first extra points are out of the way.
"This season has definitely given me a good idea of my strengths and weaknesses, especially under a new sense of pressure," Sweger said. "My main goal is to better myself as a kicker by becoming more consistent and getting stronger. I would like to become the most flexible kicker possible.
"Being prepared to be put in at any time at any spot on the field is what separates good kickers from great kickers. I hope to get into as many games as possible next season and be as reliable to my team as I possibly can."
