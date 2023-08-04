As he approached the finish line at the Downtown Mile in May, Bill Bixler could feel it, not in his knee but in his heart, as the crowd stirred and spurred him on toward the finish line under the late-afternoon sun.

Bixler ran competitively at Boiling Springs High School and West Chester University. He ran in masters events at an international level and coached state-champion runners, some of them among the Downtown Mile crowd, as the head coach at Cumberland Valley High School for 16 seasons. A total knee replacement in 2011 took Bixler away from running for more than a decade, but friendship, a trip to the Outback and a willingness to try helped him find his running legs again, as well as the endorphins they generated.

“I’ll always love the feeling of a good running workout,” Bixler said. “I think I enjoyed workouts as much as I enjoyed races. I love biking. I love some of the other things I do, but there was nothing that quite compared to the feeling after a running workout.”

The Downtown Mile provided a crescendo in Bixler’s comeback symphony, but the workouts – on a 3.5-mile loop three times a week – have restored the satisfying beat to the active 72-year-old’s workout regimen. He shares the soft-surface circuit with Tony Zizzi, a former teammate, longtime friend and fellow runner. Conversation is baked into their shared workouts. So is a sense of accountability.

“I can run on my own,” Zizzi said. “He can run on his own. But the encouragement with having a running partner, that’s a good component of it. You have to be there. You can’t run one mile and then say, ‘I just don’t feel like it,’ and stop. You pull each other.”

‘His running days are over’

Running had taken its toll on Bixler’s body. After his high school and college career and time off in his 30s, he returned to competition in the masters circuit, running 400 and 800-meter races. As his 50s wore on, his knee wore out. Surgery became inevitable.

“Nothing seemed to help it a lot,” he said. “It was getting weaker. It was bone-on-bone, so I decided it was time I needed to do it.”

Less than 12% of runners return to running after total knee replacements based on a study published by the Journal of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons in April 2023. Bixler looked forward to hiking and biking with his wife, Nancy, a former college athlete herself. He tried running, but the lack of flexibility in his left knee hindered his ability to turn over and pick up speed.

“I sort of let it rest and said, ‘This might not be the right thing to do,’ especially since I was used to competing and running a little bit faster,” he said. “I just sort of backed off on it.”

Zizzi recalled a visit from Bixler not long after the 2011 surgery.

“He’s on crutches,” Zizzi said. “I can’t remember the conversation, but I remember I was thinking, ‘His running days are over.’”

Good teammates

Zizzi had also stepped away from running after college, citing chronic injuries. Around 2012, he noticed he could run on grass and other soft surfaces and rediscovered the thrill of a good running workout. Bixler, one of the area’s most decorated track and field coaches, offered advice as Zizzi progressed, helping his former teammate with the mechanics of running as well as tips on stretching and conditioning.

“It was like having a sports doctor and a hall-of-fame coach there to help me along whenever I needed it,” Zizzi said.

Years later, it was Zizzi’s turn to pull his friend along.

Bill Bixler, Tony Zizzi running Bill Bixler, left, and Tony Zizzi run along a path. The two former teammates run together three times a week.

Rick Potteiger, another former teammate of Bixler and Zizzi at Boiling Springs, visited the area from his home in New Mexico in the spring of 2022. He asked if he could walk along Zizzi’s running path. Bixler joined them. Eventually, he joined Zizzi on the path three days a week, enjoying the company while preparing for a hiking-intensive trip to Australia he and Zizzi had planned for that fall, one that made Bixler feel the need to get into better shape.

“I started to walk with him,” Bixler said. “I would walk and then jog a little bit. As I progressed through it, I was sort of waiting for my knee to hurt, but it felt good. Of course, I was going through the pain of trying to get in shape. That was a different kind of hurt, but I didn’t feel the hurt in my knee.”

Bixler started with short distances, running 50 yards at a time, then 100. He worked up to one mile, then two, monitoring his knee every step of the way while considering the possibility that his next step could undo the progress he’d made.

“It was a hill to get over,” Bixler said, “the getting-into-shape hill that everybody faces when they start a new track season or try to move to a different level. It was just mentally getting over that, and after it started to feel better, it was really good.”

Five months later, the group that included the Bixlers and Zizzi made it to Australia. They hiked in the Outback and on Uluru and in Darwin and Brisbane, where Bixler once competed in the World Masters Athletics Championships. They saw aboriginal paintings on cave walls. They found time to run on the continent’s red sand. And when they returned, they entered the Turkey Trot hosted by the Carlisle YMCA.

“I think that was a big event for him,” Zizzi said. “That was his first somewhat-competitive run. He didn’t train specifically for it. He just wanted to see, for himself, how he would do. And he did very well.”

Moving forward

Bixler credited Zizzi’s companionship with helping him along the comeback trail, a path paved with knee-friendly soft running surfaces. He stepped down as the Cumberland Valley head track and field coach in 2016 but remained with the program as an assistant to Derek Hockenbery.

“I really think it helps me stay in shape and helps me stay young to be around kids,” Bixler said. “I’ve always enjoyed coaching. I’ve always enjoyed being around kids who want to get better. Hopefully I can help them, and I know they helped me as well.”

Those kids, some of them grown men and women, cheered for Bixler as he raced to the finish line of the Downtown Mile in May. They cheered even louder when he was announced as one of the top three finishers in the 70-and-over age group. Bixler finished third at seven minutes, 40.25 seconds. Zizzi finished second (7:17.86).

“I think he got the loudest cheer out of anybody when they called his name,” Zizzi said. “It was heartwarming.”

Spurred by the heartwarming cheers, Bixler wasn’t chasing times or places or medals as much as he was savoring the feeling of another successful run.

“I don’t consider it to be competitive,” Bixler said. “It’s a nice feeling to know that I can do it again. It’s good to be out there and be able to do it. I hope I will be able to continue to do it. We’ll see. I always monitor it, and if I would have pain, I would stop it. I know that. But so far, so good."

