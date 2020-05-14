'It took one shift': How Cumberland Valley grad Julie Nightwine went from leading Stevenson volleyball to helping COVID-19 patients

She landed at Johns Hopkins as a clinical nurse extern in the pediatric ICU the summer before her senior year, a “really high-stress environment” where she knew she “would learn a lot.” She called her senior year her most challenging — not only did she continue her studies, but she worked one shift a week at Johns Hopkins while leading the Mustangs volleyball team to a 29-3 season, an eighth consecutive MAC championship and a ninth straight NCAA tournament berth.

Nightwine played 30 of the team’s 32 matches in the fall, dishing out 522 assists as the team’s starting setter. She recorded at least 460 assists every season, finishing with 2,049 for her career, 84 aces and 686 digs.

“It was a huge struggle [balancing my schedule],” she said. “I was so thankful that my [coach, professors and Johns Hopkins] worked with me.”

Nightwine finished her final semester virtually with classes on Zoom. She said she had her last class this week, and she’s hoping Stevenson will find a way to hold some sort of graduation, which is so far postponed.

Professionally, the last few months were a trial by fire, one that could’ve burned her out or strengthened her determination to become a nurse.