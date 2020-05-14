'It took one shift': How Cumberland Valley grad Julie Nightwine went from leading Stevenson volleyball to helping COVID-19 patients

Little about Julie Nightwine’s four years at Stevenson University went as expected.
She never expected to contribute meaningfully and start four years with the women’s volleyball team. She never expected to make the NCAA tournament four times. She never expected to study to become a pediatric nurse.
She most certainly didn’t expect to be in the thick of a pandemic in one of the country’s major cities before she even graduated.
Yes, that part probably stands out the most — the Cumberland Valley grad spent the last two months at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center in Baltimore, working in a makeshift COVID-19 intensive care unit.
“No, not even a little bit,” she said Wednesday when asked if her college career has gone as expected.
Nightwine practically stumbled into nursing. She entered Stevenson, located in Baltimore County, Maryland, without a declared major and chose nursing in her second semester after seeing some of her classmates and friends enjoying it. She always wanted to work with children after growing up babysitting her younger cousin, but she initially didn’t know how.
Four years later, she found herself making one to two trips a week from her home in Mechanicsburg to Baltimore to help the other doctors and nurses treat patients during the coronavirus pandemic.
“It has been so trying,” Nightwine said. “Having to just be thrown into this pandemic when I’m not even a nurse yet is extremely scary. … But this process has actually made me grow and learn as a nurse.”
According to the Baltimore Sun, 35,903 Maryland residents have been infected by the coronavirus as of Thursday and 1,748 have died. In Baltimore there have been roughly 3,500 cases and more than 180 deaths.
But Nightwine said the children’s center she works at was not hit particularly hard. She said the most patients her unit had at one time was 10.
“Ours was relatively calm, but that was only because we were one of the many overflow units,” Nightwine said.
She said staff is preparing for a fall resurgence and the COVID-19 ICU is still set up.
“They actually expected Maryland’s spike a little bit after everyone else,” she said; Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday the state will ease restrictions beginning Friday. “But the spike ended up not being as high as predicted.”
She landed at Johns Hopkins as a clinical nurse extern in the pediatric ICU the summer before her senior year, a “really high-stress environment” where she knew she “would learn a lot.” She called her senior year her most challenging — not only did she continue her studies, but she worked one shift a week at Johns Hopkins while leading the Mustangs volleyball team to a 29-3 season, an eighth consecutive MAC championship and a ninth straight NCAA tournament berth.
Nightwine played 30 of the team’s 32 matches in the fall, dishing out 522 assists as the team’s starting setter. She recorded at least 460 assists every season, finishing with 2,049 for her career, 84 aces and 686 digs.
“It was a huge struggle [balancing my schedule],” she said. “I was so thankful that my [coach, professors and Johns Hopkins] worked with me.”
Nightwine finished her final semester virtually with classes on Zoom. She said she had her last class this week, and she’s hoping Stevenson will find a way to hold some sort of graduation, which is so far postponed.
Professionally, the last few months were a trial by fire, one that could’ve burned her out or strengthened her determination to become a nurse.
She initially battled fear and a lack of confidence. Nightwine didn’t know if she was ready to help or what good she could do since she hadn’t finished school. The worst days were when the ICU she worked in was converted to help COVID-19 patients — “It was most stressful and scary when in a matter of four days we had built a whole different unit,” she said — and the day they trained her for the ICU — she spent more than four hours getting training to work with adult patients before being thrown into the mix.
“The very first shift I worked over there on the COVID side, I was really, really nervous and scared,” Nightwine said; but that changed quickly. “It took one shift, I’m not gonna lie, to really light the fire under my butt.”
Nightwine said her tasks in the COVID-19 ICU included “helping with position changes, monitoring [patients’] intake and output, foley [catheter] care, mouth care, and anything else that the nurses need.” They were similar tasks she performed in the pediatric ICU.
She leaned on the hospital staff — Nightwine said she initially felt guilty she received attention from her university on Twitter and now local media, but she’s found veteran nurses to be “so grateful.” And one professor in particular, Berman School of Nursing and Health Professions professor Laurel Moody, served as a source of inspiration.
MUSTANG THANKS | Current women's volleyball senior nursing student Julie Nightwine at work in the ICU at @HopkinsMedicine
“She has so much confidence in all her nursing students,” Nightwine said.
At first when the pandemic reached Baltimore in mid-March, Nightwine made the 30-minute drive from her apartment to the ICU about two times a week. She typically went once a week but volunteered to assist the Johns Hopkins staff more. But a few weeks in, her lease expired — she has since signed a new lease that begins in June — and she has been living back in Mechanicsburg with her parents or spending time with her boyfriend’s family. She commutes to Baltimore weekly despite the distance.
“They have never made me feel like I can’t come home,” said Nightwine, who said her family, which includes a younger sister, is healthy, but they are taking social distancing seriously at home.
Now, nearly two months since the home stretch of her college career was turned upside down, Nightwine has newfound confidence. She’s back working in the pediatric ICU.
“I’d say without this experience, I hadn’t felt that way, I wasn’t confident,” she said. “I 1,000% think that I’m ready to be a nurse.”
In August, she begins working full-time at Johns Hopkins; so impressed were they during her year-long “interview,” as she called it with a laugh, the hospital hired her. While it’s difficult to look much beyond the immediate future with the coronavirus still far from contained, Nightwine said she is thinking about going back to school in about five years to further her education.
“I know I’ll be more prepared for [the fall],” she said.
