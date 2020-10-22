‘It’s going to be weird.’ Less pageantry, less noise, few fans, no partying. Here’s what Big Ten football game days will look like.

No partying allowed

It’s natural for fans to want to gather to watch college football games, whether tailgating with friends or hosting a party at home.

The Big Ten is discouraging gathering for games.

Ohio State will have police patrolling stadium parking lots and surrounding areas to break up large watch parties.

Tracy Hahn, Ohio State’s deputy chief of police, said officers will warn violators and then escort them from the area. If fans refuse to leave, she said, they can issue “the trespass violation since they’re not allowed to be in the stadium.”

Parking lots near stadiums will be closed to the public at Big Ten schools.

“We’re asking fans in Madison to follow public health guidelines and avoid gatherings with anyone outside their household,” Blank, the chancellor, said in a statement. “We’re asking our fans around the state to watch the games at home.”

Postgame handshakes or sprint to the locker room?

Players will have tested negative before playing. And they’ll face each other on the field for hours.