'It just didn't seem viable': CFA cancels Midstate's youth football season amid logistical, health concerns with COVID-19

Newkam also said the league, which features about 3,800 players, would face other logistical issues if it attempted to start a season only to then shut it down, including returning player dues, collecting uniforms and performing the other necessary tasks to shut down the league midseason.

Newkam also questioned how feasible it would be for volunteer coaches to uphold all the necessary sanitizing and social distancing guidelines required by the state if a season did take place.

Participation was not a problem, though. Newkam said “only a few teams” said they had trouble fielding a full roster.

Newkam has been in charge of the CFA as head commissioner for five years and involved with the league since the late 1990s when it consisted of just 12 associations.

He said he feared seeing any of the kids fall seriously ill or dying, and the likely fallout and possible lawsuits if that happened which would “end” the CFA.

"One death, or one serious illness — OK, is it really worth it?" he said.

The state Department of Health says children 0-18 years old make up just 5% of the state’s 95,742 positive cases as of Monday at noon, and data suggests kids are less likely to have serious side effects or die from COVID-19.