Indiana seeks signature win in opener against No. 8 Penn State

The Indiana Hoosiers took some big steps in rebranding their football program last season.

Now they’re looking to build on the momentum.

After posting its first eight-win season and first winning league record since 1993, Indiana starts this season chasing a rare upset of No. 8 Penn State in the season opener.

“Beating those top 25 teams is something we haven’t been able to do a lot in the past, so that’s one of the team goals we came up with this year,” Hoosiers coach Tom Allen said. “When we talk about what’s next for the program, it’s winning these kinds of games. We’ve been in them, we’ve been close, we have to finish them.”

Penn State provides a prime example of previous close calls they failed to close out.

While Indiana has lost 22 of 23 games in the series — including six straight — the last two were competitive, one-possession games.

Nittany Lions coach James Franklin and others around the league have watched the Hoosiers’ steady progression. Franklin, for one, believes a cadre of offensive playmakers coupled with an experienced defense could put Indiana on the cusp of a breakthrough.