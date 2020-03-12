'I think my jaw literally dropped': Mechanicsburg, Trinity basketball react as fate of PIAA championships hang in the balance

When Mechanicsburg girls basketball senior Logan Nutt first heard the PIAA was suspending its basketball championships for two weeks, she walked out of class and found her coach.
Hardly 15 hours after the biggest win in Wildcats history — a 36-35 nail-biter over Springfield-Delco to clinch the program’s first ever berth in the PIAA Class 5A quarterfinals — her high school season and career are in jeopardy.
“I was actually in the middle of class, and I just walked out and went to coach [Clay] McAllister,” Nutt said after school Thursday. “Last night was incredibly amazing for myself, for us, for my team … and to come to such a low point [now with this news]. … There’s so much that we still could do, and knowing that we may not be able to do that is tough to think about.”
The PIAA postponed all basketball and swimming championships — the 3A swimming championships began Wednesday and were shortened Thursday, while the 2A championships scheduled for Friday and Saturday are postponed — following nationwide reaction to the spread of the coronavirus. The NCAA canceled all winter and spring championships, and the NBA, NHL, MLB and minor league affiliates have suspended play for at least two weeks.
The PIAA joined a growing number of states that have postponed, canceled or significantly altered high school championship competition, including neighbors New York, New Jersey and Ohio.
It was a sobering day for Mechanicsburg’s girls, who were thrilled to reach uncharted territory, and Trinity’s boys. The two teams are the last remaining Cumberland County squads in the dance.
It’s been a particularly emotional whirlwind for the Wildcats. In a matter of hours, they went from in the driver’s seat against Springfield, to trailing by two possessions and the season on the line, to winning with 10.3 seconds left on two Talia Gilliard made free throws. And now, after that all-time high, they’re left waiting and emotional drained.
“It’s exhausting,” McAllister said. “I met with the girls at the school today and they were all just — I don’t know, this morning they were all smiling and happy, and they were tired, but they had a glow to them, you know what I mean? But by the end of the day, they were exhausted.”
Nutt was clear she’d rather her career end at the hands of an opposing team than without the opportunity to play. Her teammates agree.
“They said it today [at our team meeting] — they wanna go out, someone has to get us. They have to knock us out,” McAllister said.
Trinity head coach Larry Kostelac Jr., McAllister, Nutt and Zangari recognized the severity and acknowledged the PIAA had a difficult decision to make. Nutt and McAllister didn’t give serious thought before Wednesday’s game to the possibility of no more games, and Zangari said it was in the back of his mind but he “really doubted [Wednesday’s win over Riverside] was going to be my last game.”
“I think maybe I’m just so busy and so focused on what I was doing, I didn’t see it coming,” said McAllister, who also serves as the baseball head coach and has been busy running both teams the past few weeks.
Nutt and Zangari battled conflicting emotions — the importance of taking action to prevent the spread of COVID-19 against the possibility they’ve played their final games. PIAA executive director Bob Lombardi intimated to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette canceling the basketball and swimming championships is a real possibility.
“I think my jaw literally dropped open when I saw Twitter,” Nutt said. “[I thought], ‘This can’t be real, this can’t be happening. There’s no way I just played my last game last night.’”
“Oh, absolutely it weighs on me,” said Trinity’s Aley Zangari, another senior who may have played his last varsity game. “Just the thought of last night being the last night I ever wear the green and white — it’s something that’s definitely scary.”
It’s a sentiment the coaches share.
“I feel bad for the seniors — not only our seniors, but seniors everywhere throughout the state and the country,” said Kostelac, who talked to two of his seniors earlier Thursday.
For now, Trinity and Mechanicsburg will prepare as if they will play their quarterfinals — the Wildcats against District 1’s Villa Maria, and the Shamrocks against District 12’s High School of the Future.
McAllister said he’s giving the team the rest of the weekend off to rest; the Wildcats have played much of the season with just one or two reserves off the bench and have appeared visibly tired in recent games. He is considering alternating practice and film study days beginning Monday.
Kostelac said he’s also giving his team the rest of the week off and will re-evaluate how to prepare over the weekend. He said he couldn’t remember anything like this in his roughly four decades as a player and coach.
“This is unprecedented,” he said.
“We’ve never been through this before, we don’t know where this is going to go.”
—Jake Adams