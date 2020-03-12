'I think my jaw literally dropped': Mechanicsburg, Trinity basketball react as fate of PIAA championships hang in the balance

It was a sobering day for Mechanicsburg’s girls, who were thrilled to reach uncharted territory, and Trinity’s boys. The two teams are the last remaining Cumberland County squads in the dance.

It’s been a particularly emotional whirlwind for the Wildcats. In a matter of hours, they went from in the driver’s seat against Springfield, to trailing by two possessions and the season on the line, to winning with 10.3 seconds left on two Talia Gilliard made free throws. And now, after that all-time high, they’re left waiting and emotional drained.

“It’s exhausting,” McAllister said. “I met with the girls at the school today and they were all just — I don’t know, this morning they were all smiling and happy, and they were tired, but they had a glow to them, you know what I mean? But by the end of the day, they were exhausted.”

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Nutt was clear she’d rather her career end at the hands of an opposing team than without the opportunity to play. Her teammates agree.

“They said it today [at our team meeting] — they wanna go out, someone has to get us. They have to knock us out,” McAllister said.