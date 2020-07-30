HS Sports: Mechanicsburg's new Rich Lichtel Field House experiences delays, is expected to be done by end of year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mechanicsburg will soon have a new field house at John H. Frederick Field at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Park.

Rich Lichtel Field House, named after the former Wildcats football coach, is on track to be completed by the end of the year, according to Holly Laufer, the director of the Wildcat Foundation. Campaigning and planning for the field house and other renovations began in 2018 when the Rich Lichtel Fund provided a donation that began the Wildcat Foundation’s Building the Future Together campaign.

"For over two years, the Wildcat Foundation, Mechanicsburg Area School District’s educational foundation, in partnership with the Rich Lichtel Fund, has worked to raise funds for improvements and upgrades to Memorial Park Stadium," Laufer said through email. "The completed project will include a new field house, new ticketing center, updated and improved support facility to include new public restrooms, a training room, officials locker and an updated concession stand."

The field house was set to be completed by the fall, but delays and the pandemic have slowed progress.