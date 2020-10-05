 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HS Sports: Local schedule of games for Oct. 5
Local schedule

HS Sports: Local schedule of games for Oct. 5

{{featured_button_text}}
Sentinel logo
HS Sports: Spectator policies for each Cumberland County school this fall

TODAY

BOYS SOCCER

4 — East Pennsboro at Shippensburg

GIRLS SOCCER

6:30 — Greencastle-Antrim at Camp Hill

6:30 — Susquenita at East Pennsboro

FIELD HOCKEY

4 — Mifflin County at Carlisle

4 — Cedar Cliff at Central Dauphin

4 — Shippensburg at Greencastle-Antrim

4:15 — Line Mountain at Big Spring

4:15 — Mechanicsburg at Hershey

4:30 — Camp Hill at Susquenita

6 — State College at Cumberland Valley

7:15 — Boiling Springs at Bishop McDevitt

7:15 — Lower Dauphin at Red Land

7:30 — Palmyra at East Pennsboro

GIRLS TENNIS

3:30 — Trinity at Camp Hill

4 — Northern at Carlisle

4 — Red Land at CD East

4 — Palmyra at Cedar Cliff

4 — Susquehanna Twp. at East Pennsboro

4 — Cumberland Valley at Lower Dauphin

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

5:30 — Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley

6 — Cedar Cliff at Mifflin County

6 — Trinity at Steel-High

6:15 — James Buchanan at Shippensburg

6:30 — Big Spring at Northern

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Fall sports practices officially begin in Cumberland County

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News