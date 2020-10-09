 Skip to main content
HS Sports: Local schedule for Oct. 9
Local schedule

HS Sports: Local schedule for Oct. 9

HS Sports: Spectator policies for each Cumberland County school this fall

TODAY

DISTRICT 3 GOLF

10 a.m. — District 3 championships at Briarwood Golf Club

FOOTBALL

7 — Big Spring at Boiling Springs

7 — Middletown at Camp Hill

7 — Central Dauphin at Carlisle

7 — Bishop McDevitt at Cedar Cliff

7 — West Perry at East Pennsboro

7 — Greencastle-Antrim at Mechanicsburg

7 — Red Land at Waynesboro

7 — Shippensburg at Northern

7 — Cumberland Valley at State College

FIELD HOCKEY

4:15 — Carlisle at Big Spring

7 — Cumberland Valley at Chambersburg

GIRLS TENNIS

Mid-Penn Class 2A Tennis Tournament, East Pennsboro HS

LOCAL AUTO RACING

7 — World of Outlaw Sprint Car Series, at Port Royal Speedway

