HS Sports: Local schedule for Oct. 9

TODAY
DISTRICT 3 GOLF
10 a.m. — District 3 championships at Briarwood Golf Club
FOOTBALL
7 — Big Spring at Boiling Springs
7 — Middletown at Camp Hill
7 — Central Dauphin at Carlisle
7 — Bishop McDevitt at Cedar Cliff
7 — West Perry at East Pennsboro
7 — Greencastle-Antrim at Mechanicsburg
7 — Red Land at Waynesboro
7 — Shippensburg at Northern
7 — Cumberland Valley at State College
FIELD HOCKEY
4:15 — Carlisle at Big Spring
7 — Cumberland Valley at Chambersburg
GIRLS TENNIS
Mid-Penn Class 2A Tennis Tournament, East Pennsboro HS
LOCAL AUTO RACING
7 — World of Outlaw Sprint Car Series, at Port Royal Speedway
