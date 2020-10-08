 Skip to main content
HS Sports: Local schedule for Oct. 8
Local schedule

TODAY

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 — Carlisle at Cedar Cliff

3:45 — Central Dauphin at Red Land

6 — Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley

6 — James Buchanan at Shippensburg

6:30 — CD East at Mechanicsburg

6:30 — Boiling Springs at Northern

7 — Big Spring at West Perry

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 — Red Land at Central Dauphin

4 — West Perry at Big Spring

4 — Mechanicsburg at CD East

4:15 — Cedar Cliff at Carlisle

6:30 — Trinity at Camp Hill

7 — Shippensburg at James Buchanan

7:15 — Northern at Boiling Springs

TBA — Cumberland Valley at Chambersburg

FIELD HOCKEY

7:30 — Greenwood at East Pennsboro

CROSS COUNTRY

4 — Camp Hill, West Shore Christian at Middletown

4 — James Buchanan, Waynesboro at Shippensburg

4:30 — Greencastle-Antrim at Big Spring

4:30 — Palmyra, Susquehanna Twp. at Mechanicsburg

4:30 — Carlisle, Cumberland Valley at Mifflin County

4:30 — Cedar Cliff at Red Land

4:30 — Northern at Trinity

4:30 — Boiling Springs, Newport at West Perry

GIRLS TENNIS

Mid-Penn Class 2A Tennis Tournament, East Pennsboro HS

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

4 — Trinity at Middletown

5 — Red Land at Lower Dauphin

6 — Cedar Cliff at Chambersburg

6 — Hershey at Mechanicsburg

6 — Greencastle-Antrim at Northern

6:15 — James Buchanan at Big Spring

6:45 — Carlisle at Palmyra

