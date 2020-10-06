HS Sports: Local schedule for Oct. 6

TODAY
BOYS SOCCER
3:45 — Cedar Cliff at Central Dauphin
6:30 — Bishop McDevitt at Camp Hill
6:30 — Cumberland Valley at Carlisle
6:30 — Mechanicsburg at Palmyra
6:30 — Red Land at State College
6:30 — East Pennsboro at Trinity
7 — Greencastle-Antrim at Northern
7:15 — Big Spring at Boiling Springs
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 — Central Dauphin at Cedar Cliff
3:45 — State College at Red Land
6:30 — Boiling Springs at Big Spring
6:30 — Camp Hill at Bishop McDevitt
6:30 — Carlisle at Cumberland Valley
6:30 — Trinity at East Pennsboro
6:30 — Palmyra at Mechanicsburg
7 — Northern at Greencastle-Antrim
FIELD HOCKEY
6 — Northern at Waynesboro
CROSS COUNTRY
3:30 — Bishop McDevitt at Northern
4:30 — Big Spring, Waynesboro at Boiling Springs
4:30 — Carlisle, Chambersburg at CD East
4:30 — Susquenita at East Pennsboro
4:30 — Cedar Cliff, Palmyra at Hershey
4:30 — Mechanicsburg at Red Land
GIRLS TENNIS
4 — Mechanicsburg at Cumberland Valley
4 — Cedar Cliff at Northern
4 — Carlisle at Red Land
4 — East Pennsboro at Trinity
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
6 — Central Dauphin at Cedar Cliff
6:15 — CD East at Boiling Springs
6:15 — Palmyra at Mechanicsburg
6:15 — Shippensburg at West Perry
6:30 — Carlisle at Red Land
6:30 — Cumberland Valley at State College
7 — Big Spring at Waynesboro
