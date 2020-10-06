 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HS Sports: Local schedule for Oct. 6
Local schedule

HS Sports: Local schedule for Oct. 6

{{featured_button_text}}
Sentinel logo
HS Sports: Spectator policies for each Cumberland County school this fall

TODAY

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 — Cedar Cliff at Central Dauphin

6:30 — Bishop McDevitt at Camp Hill

6:30 — Cumberland Valley at Carlisle

6:30 — Mechanicsburg at Palmyra

6:30 — Red Land at State College

6:30 — East Pennsboro at Trinity

7 — Greencastle-Antrim at Northern

7:15 — Big Spring at Boiling Springs

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 — Central Dauphin at Cedar Cliff

3:45 — State College at Red Land

6:30 — Boiling Springs at Big Spring

6:30 — Camp Hill at Bishop McDevitt

6:30 — Carlisle at Cumberland Valley

6:30 — Trinity at East Pennsboro

6:30 — Palmyra at Mechanicsburg

7 — Northern at Greencastle-Antrim

FIELD HOCKEY

6 — Northern at Waynesboro

CROSS COUNTRY

3:30 — Bishop McDevitt at Northern

4:30 — Big Spring, Waynesboro at Boiling Springs

4:30 — Carlisle, Chambersburg at CD East

4:30 — Susquenita at East Pennsboro

4:30 — Cedar Cliff, Palmyra at Hershey

4:30 — Mechanicsburg at Red Land

GIRLS TENNIS

4 — Mechanicsburg at Cumberland Valley

4 — Cedar Cliff at Northern

4 — Carlisle at Red Land

4 — East Pennsboro at Trinity

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

6 — Central Dauphin at Cedar Cliff

6:15 — CD East at Boiling Springs

6:15 — Palmyra at Mechanicsburg

6:15 — Shippensburg at West Perry

6:30 — Carlisle at Red Land

6:30 — Cumberland Valley at State College

7 — Big Spring at Waynesboro

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Fall sports practices officially begin in Cumberland County

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News